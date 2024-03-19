Finnish manufacturer Envertech says its new microinverter has a maximum efficiency of 96. 8%. The short-circuit current of the new product is 25 A and the voltage output is 220 V. From pv magazine Germany Envertech, a Finland-based power electronics manufacturer, has developed a new microinverter for PV systems on balconies and rooftops. The company said its new EVT800 microinverter is available in different versions: Type R, Type P and Type B. They all have different connections and communication paths. Type B for balcony systems comes with an AC connection for normal voltage. Type R comes with ...

