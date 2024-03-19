LMS365 Announces Nina Carøe as the World's First Chief Human Success Officer

With Previous Hypergrowth Experience at Dixa and Unity, Valuebeat Founder Nina Carøe Joins AI-Powered Learning, Engagement and Performance Management Company to Pioneer Human Success

AARHUS, Denmark, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365, the only AI-powered workplace learning, engagement, and performance management platform built into Microsoft 365 and Teams, proudly announces the appointment of Nina Carøe as the world's first Chief Human Success Officer (CHSO). Further elevating employee growth and empowerment at the executive level, Nina will be a steward for Human Success helping transform traditional HR operations with a people-first approach, internally and across the industry at-large.

Nina brings unmatched experience across all facets of HR strategy, most recently serving as founder of Valuebeat, a Copenhagen-based HR tech company that believes culture is the key to unlocking a business' full potential. With her vision of helping HR and recruitment teams attract and retain top talent, Nina developed a platform that uses real-time human data and machine learning to help businesses accurately measure the cultural impact of people across an organization and qualify EVP (employee value proposition).

Nina emphasized the significance of her new role as Chief Human Success Officer stating, "As people continue to be the source of innovation for every business today, I am thrilled to join a like-minded team that prioritizes a culture where everyone feels empowered and valued. As the industry's first Chief Human Success Officer, my goal is to help leaders and people teams navigate shifting employee expectations and leverage the full potential in the realization that employees aren't just a cost center but the main key to success. In a world that is becoming more complex and volatile, Human Success isn't just a nice to have--it's needed to have if you want the ability to innovate and stay relevant as a business long term."

With a passion for building diverse and forward-thinking teams, Nina was previously Vice President of People & Culture, a celebrated SaaS scaleup, and HR Partner at category-defining Unity, where her career quickly expanded from HR operations to successfully cultivating best in class employee experiences. At LMS365, Nina will be responsible for scaling the Human Success Team across every aspect of the business to drive better business outcomes.

Rasmus Holst, CEO of LMS365, welcomes Nina saying,

"Since day one, people have always been at the heart of what we do, and I'm thrilled to have Nina join as the second founder who is fully aligned with our vision. The time is now for the Chief Human Success Officer to have a seat at the table and with Nina's guidance, we have a massive opportunity to educate the industry on why being a champion for people delivers greater outcomes, for both employees and the business alike."

The decision to bring on a Chief Human Success Officer comes as LMS365 continues to scale its AI-powered learning, performance and engagement platform to thousands of Microsoft customers and partners worldwide. In this next phase of growth, LMS365 will be fully integrating Valuebeat within its suite of tools, as the platform fits within the global footprint LMS365 has established across Microsoft 365's ecosystem.

About LMS365

At LMS365, we aim to empower people and organizations in the modern digital workplace through employee development and performance management so that everyone can SucceedLikeYou. With millions of users in 60+ countries globally, LMS365 is the only cloud-based, AI-powered learning, performance, and engagement platform built into Microsoft 365. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, our seamless integration with a host of modern workplace tools and partners makes LMS365 more than just a platform for human success; it becomes an all-in-one integrated learning, engagement, and performance solution for the digital age. LMS365 is proud to be Globally Certified by Great Place To Work®, the leading authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership. For more information, visit LMS365.com.

