Duke Energy North Carolina Coal Plant Employees Give Back to Surrounding Communities With Nearly $60,000 in Grants to Area Nonprofits

Power plant employees at Marshall Station, Mayo Station, Roxboro Station, Allen Station, Belews Creek Station and Cliffside Station awarded nearly $60,000 in Duke Energy Foundation grants and matching donations to nearly a dozen charitable organizations in the communities where they live and work.

"Giving back to our communities is a part of everything we do," said Paul Fisk, vice president of Carolinas Generation. "I'm proud of the way our plant employees demonstrate genuine care and compassion for their neighbors, and we're pleased they've chosen to support causes that are making a difference in the lives of those we serve."

Employees were given the opportunity this year to nominate charities of their choice to support. Those nominations were then brought to plant management who ultimately selected the organizations that would receive the funds.

One of the nonprofits that received the grant was FeedNC, a North Carolina-based nonprofit that focuses on food insecurity. Each year, FeedNC serves 6,000 neighbors in need through dignified, creative and innovative programs.

"Families in our community turn to FeedNC when life's circumstances become overwhelming, and they need help," said Bonnie Battalia, chief development officer for FeedNC. "The generosity of Duke Energy through financial support for our programs and volunteering, allows FeedNC to make an immediate impact for a neighbor in need. We are grateful for Duke Energy's partnership and friendship. Thank you for being a part of the solution."

Marshall Station employees awarded grants to the following organizations:

FeedNC - $10,000 ($5,000 Foundation grant matched with $5,000 from the Marshall Community Service Team)

The Corner Table - $10,000 ($5,000 Foundation grant matched with $5,000 from the Marshall Community Service Team)

Allen Station employees awarded grants to the following organization:

Belmont Optimist Club Scholarship Foundation - $5,000

Mayo Station and Roxboro Station employees awarded grants to the following organizations:

Halifax County Veterans Affairs Cancer Association - $5,000

Person County Veterans Council - $5,000

Safe Haven of Person County - $5,000

Roxboro/Person County Rescue Squad - $5,000

Cliffside Station employees awarded grants to the following organizations:

Cliffside Fire and Rescue - $5,000

Boiling Springs Fire and Rescue - $5,000

Belews Creek Station employees awarded a grant to the following organization:

South Stokes Youth Soccer Association - $10,000

"A lot of our employees give their time and talents outside of work to various causes in the community," said Jason Talbott, the general manager of Carolinas Dispatchable Generation North at Duke Energy. "These grants are an opportunity for our teammates to drive meaningful change that will have lasting benefits for our plant neighbors."

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy Carolinas/Duke Energy Progress

Duke Energy serves nearly 3.7 million households and businesses in North Carolina through two utilities, Duke Energy Carolinas (central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte, Durham and the Triad) and Duke Energy Progress (central and eastern North Carolina plus the Asheville region).

Duke Energy Carolinas owns 19,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2.8 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 24,000-square-mile service area in North Carolina and South Carolina. Duke Energy Progress owns 12,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 29,000-square-mile service area in North Carolina and South Carolina.

