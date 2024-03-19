Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 11 March to 12 March 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/11/2024 FR0010313833 7000 91,4594 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/12/2024 FR0010313833 1000 92,5484 XPAR TOTAL 8 000 91,5955

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

