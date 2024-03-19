Choose your lens, connect multiple Mevo Core cameras wirelessly and stream directly to your favorite platforms using the Mevo Multicam app

Today, Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) introduced Mevo Core, the next generation live streaming camera in the Mevo ecosystem.

Today, Logitech revealed Mevo Core, the next generation live streaming camera in the Mevo ecosystem. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mevo Core is a new intuitive 4K camera, built for live streaming and content creation, which can be fully controlled from a smartphone or tablet. Featuring a compact, sleek design with versatile mounting options, Mevo Core's interchangeable lens design gives streamers the freedom to accomplish high-quality results every time.

"We are on a journey to democratize live content creation for everyone at any skill level. Mevo Core embodies this value by bringing beautiful 4K DSLR level quality but with a fraction of the complexity of a traditional camera," said Otto Cedeno, head of Mevo. "Every single aspect, from adjusting the optical zoom, to setting the right focus are simple taps, making it an incredibly accessible pro-level camera, even for beginners."

For many content creators, setting up a professional camera takes time and often requires added software, encoders and endless cords that can be costly and complicated to set up. Managing multiple devices can be discouraging, especially for new streamers that are looking to bring their vision to life with the highest quality possible. With Mevo Core, streamers get a professional 4k camera that plugs natively into a mobile production studio, the Mevo Multicam App, that they can take anywhere. The Mevo Multicam app is a free download available on the Apple App Store and in Google Play. With Mevo Multicam, content creators can connect and control several Mevo Core cameras at one time.

With Mevo Core's powerful 6-hour battery life and the power of built-in Wi-Fi 6E support, multiple Mevo Core devices can be connected at once and placed nearly anywhere. Designed with a Micro Four Thirds sensor, Mevo Core enables professional video capturing in fantastic 4K30p quality, and high-definition 1080p30 live streams. With Mevo Core's Micro Four Thirds lens compatibility, content creators have the opportunity to choose the lens that works for them-simply tap to focus and start streaming.

Mevo Core was designed from the ground up for customization and creativity. Creators can select a lens and adjust key professional features like aperture and focus. The built-in 3-mic array, enhanced with spatial audio processing and noise cancellation, allows the camera to detect and eliminate unwanted background noise. And content can be streamed directly to YouTube or Twitch-all with the power of Mevo Multicam.

"Logitech's Mevo Core is the best solution for my Multicam live streaming setup, both in the studio and while on tour with DragonForce," said Grammy-nominated musician and content creator Herman Li.

For more advanced scenarios, creators can now connect to additional workflows via the camera's HDMI output and built-in NDI and SRT integration for an efficient video connectivity experience. Mevo Core can also be used as a wireless or wired HD webcam that is compatible with any computer running Mac or Windows. With these added-in capabilities, Mevo Core removes the limits of video connectivity and creates a more versatile production experience.

Pricing and Availability

Mevo Core is available now for $999 (camera body only) at Mevo.com, B&H Photo Video and Amazon in the US and Canada, and will be offered with lens bundles at select retailers. For more information and to view our video, please visit our company blog or www.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, Streamlabs and Ultimate Ears.

Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com

