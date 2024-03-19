Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.03.2024
Mega-Kurskatalysator - Vorbereitung der Phase-3 Studie soeben bestätigt!
WKN: 164640 | ISIN: BRBRKMACNPA4 | Ticker-Symbol: BRDA
Frankfurt
19.03.24
08:08 Uhr
3,880 Euro
-0,020
-0,51 %
PR Newswire
19.03.2024 | 14:04
Braskem S.A.: Braskem posts Recurring EBITDA of US$211 million in the quarter, up 13% from 3Q23

SÃO PAULO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers producer, presents its 4Q23 Earnings Release.

4Q23 HIGHLIGHTS

CONSOLIDATED

  • Recurring EBITDA of US$ 211 MM, around R$1,049 million. Higher than 3Q23 (+US$23 million) and 4Q22 (+US$243 million).
  • Cash position of US$ 3.6 billion, ensuring coverage of debt maturities over the next 72 months.
  • Cost reduction: Reduction of ~23% in general and administrative expenses, compared to 4Q22. Approximately R$186 MM as a result of fixed cost reduction initiatives.
  • PE Production - Mexico : Utilization Rate of 84%, +18 p.p. vs. 3Q23 and +15 p.p. vs. 4Q22. Consistent feedstock supply.

The full earnings release is available on the Company's IR website: www.braskem-ri.com.br/en

Braskem will host conference calls to discuss its Results Tuesday, March 19 at 11:00 a.m. US ET.

Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department at +55 11 3576-9531 or [email protected].

SOURCE Braskem S.A.

© 2024 PR Newswire
