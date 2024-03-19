Braskem S.A.: Braskem posts Recurring EBITDA of US$211 million in the quarter, up 13% from 3Q23

SÃO PAULO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers producer, presents its 4Q23 Earnings Release.

4Q23 HIGHLIGHTS

CONSOLIDATED

Recurring EBITDA of US$ 211 MM, around R$1,049 million. Higher than 3Q23 (+US$23 million) and 4Q22 (+US$243 million).

of US$ 211 MM, around R$1,049 million. Higher than 3Q23 (+US$23 million) and 4Q22 (+US$243 million). Cash position of US$ 3.6 billion, ensuring coverage of debt maturities over the next 72 months.

of US$ 3.6 billion, ensuring coverage of debt maturities over the next 72 months. Cost reduction : Reduction of ~23% in general and administrative expenses, compared to 4Q22. Approximately R$186 MM as a result of fixed cost reduction initiatives.

: Reduction of ~23% in general and administrative expenses, compared to 4Q22. Approximately R$186 MM as a result of fixed cost reduction initiatives. PE Production - Mexico : Utilization Rate of 84%, +18 p.p. vs. 3Q23 and +15 p.p. vs. 4Q22. Consistent feedstock supply.

