Hitachi Energy Ltd.: Hitachi and Penske launch large-scale electric truck charging pilot

California, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi America, Ltd. (Hitachi), Hitachi Energy, and Penske Truck Leasing today announced the launch of a large-scale, centralized electric truck charging solution. This groundbreaking project supports Penske's electric truck deployments for its customers in the Stockton, California area.

For this pilot initiative, Hitachi Energy has supplied Penske with its state-of-the-art Grid-eMotion® Fleet EV charging system. The integrated direct current (DC) fast charging solution is designed to scale up and deliver multi-megawatt level charging capabilities, tailored to meet the demanding requirements of truck fleets of varying sizes.

The new system features include its ability to reduce space requirements up to 60 percent compared to conventional charging systems. Additionally, it cuts cabling needs up to 40 percent - ensuring effective use of resources while maintaining high-capacity charging for electric vehicles (EVs).

"Investing in our capabilities with electric vehicles and charging solutions is crucial as our customers seek to decarbonize their fleets and comply with emissions regulations," said Art Vallely, President of Penske Truck Leasing. "Robust public and private charging infrastructures are essential to ensure the viability of commercial electric trucks in the future."

Penske has been a pioneer in adopting battery electric commercial vehicles and made substantial investments in testing, maintaining, and expanding charging infrastructure to support these vehicles. The company has been continually testing and operating EV trucks across its leasing, rental and logistics fleets in various industries including retail, manufacturing, grocery, quick-service restaurant chains, medical, automotive parts, among others.

Hitachi Energy's Grid-eMotion Fleet charging system in Stockton is already being used to charge a growing number of EVs across light-, medium- and heavy-duty applications. Its 10-pedestal system can charge as many as 10 trucks on-site up to 100kW or five trucks up to 200kW, showcasing its versatility and scalability for Penske's fleet operations.

"We're excited to be working with Hitachi on deployment of this cutting-edge technology," said Drew Cullen, Senior Vice President of Fuels and Facility Services at Penske. "When we were first introduced to the Grid-eMotion solution, we were impressed with its capability and flexibility and what that could mean for our customers. This installation in Stockton will provide 'real world' experience and significantly enhance our collaboration with Hitachi."

This collaboration extends Hitachi's existing partnerships with Penske Corporation, rooted in the IndyCar racing series, emphasizing their joint commitment to expedite fleet-wide emissions reduction through widespread electric charging station deployment. Additionally, Hitachi and Penske are exploring AI-based smart charging solutions to optimize vehicle charging processes. This endeavor unlocks fresh prospects, laying the groundwork for enhanced service, maintenance, and EV charging opportunities throughout Penske's fleet.

"Hitachi Energy is proud to support Penske's sustainability journey with the deployment of our Grid-eMotion Fleet system in Stockton. This project presents an ideal opportunity to highlight the benefits of charging systems designed specifically for fleets and how they can support the transition to a more sustainable mode of operations," said Alireza Aram, General Manager of Hitachi Energy's Grid Integration Business in North America. "Hitachi Energy's Grid-eMotion Fleet technology can provide fleet operators with the flexibility they need to address the unique requirements of each facility."

"This project with Penske marks a significant leap forward in our collective commitment to sustainable transportation and demonstrates how we can move electric fleets from niche to mainstream," said Hicham Abdessamad, Chairman and CEO of Hitachi America, Ltd. "Hitachi designed Grid-eMotion Fleet and other solutions specifically to address commercial and public transportation electrification. Partnering with Penske, we're paving the way for a better transportation future for everyone."

About Grid-eMotion Fleet

Grid-eMotion® Fleet is a grid-scale and space-saving grid-to-plug charging solution that can be installed in new and existing truck depots and logistics centers. The charging solution can be scaled flexibly as the fleet gets bigger and greener. It includes different charging points configurations and a robust and compact grid connection directly at the distribution level. The system is available to support commercial vehicle fleets of all kinds, including last-mile delivery and heavy-duty trucks that require high-power charging of several megawatts.

The solution is equipped with configurable smart charging digital platforms that can be embedded with larger fleet and energy management systems. Additional offerings from Hitachi Energy for EV charging systems consist of e-mesh energy management and optimization solutions and Lumada APM, EAM and FSM solutions to help transportation operators make informed decisions that maximize their uptime and improve efficiency.

About Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. We integrate more than 150 GW of HVDC links into the power system, helping our customers enable more wind and solar. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ more than 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of over $10 billion USD.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our 'customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The 'company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.us/.

About Penske Truck Leasing

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading provider of innovative transportation solutions, Penske operates and maintains more than 439,500 vehicles and serves its customers from more than 980 maintenance facilities and more than 2,650 rental locations across North America. Solutions from Penske include full-service truck leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rentals, used trucks, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeTruckLeasing.com to learn more.

Grid-eMotion® Fleet solution charging electric trucks at Penske truck depot