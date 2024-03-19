MMGNET Group: COTERIE New York Wraps February Edition with Focus on Fashion Technology and Sustainability

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / COTERIE New York , the premier contemporary and advanced contemporary women's wholesale fashion event took place February 20-22 at the Jacob Javits Center. The three-day showcase saw premier brands, retailers and thought leaders engage in brand discovery and retailer engagement.

Retailers ranging from single store boutiques, online retailers to big box shopped new collections from over 750 contemporary and advanced contemporary brands in women's apparel, accessories, beauty and footwear. Exhibiting brands included Simon Miller, Toccin, MOUSSY Vintage, Halfdays and Unreal Fur.

COTERIE is known for showcasing a robust line up of global brands. This season over 33 percent of the show represented international designers from countries including Italy, Korea and Türkiye.

"It feels like COTERIE is back in a big way. The denim area has been busy and full of energy, and it's great to be a part of that. We've seen a good number of high-level retailers that we've been going after... Last season was the first time we came back for COTERIE, and this season was an even better show. It has been a great success. The New York market is another point of engagement with...the best retailers on the East Coast. For us, it's an important part of getting our business in front of them," commented Sean Naughton, National Sales Director, Wrangler & Lee.

This season featured purposeful installations exploring the role of technology and sustainability in fashion, with artificial intelligence (AI) bots on the show floor available to give information about COTERIE, and the AI Technology Lounge, which allowed visitors the opportunity to explore AI and augmented reality, highlighting how machine learning and virtual reality technologies are reshaping fashion. COTERIE partnered with advocate Marina Testino and fashion stylist Barbara Velez to craft "Layers of Sustainability," an art installation featuring sustainable trends and exploring future innovations in sustainability through an immersive activation brought to life by Arcadia Earth.

On-site programming presented by MMGNET, dissected the results from the 2024 Fashion Consumer Outlook Report, exploring the intricacies of consumer purchasing habits. The full report will be available this April.

"COTERIE New York is a place for the industry to come together through carefully curated moments that inspire connections and conversations," says Purvi Kanji, Vice President of COTERIE. "Our Après Ski neighborhood was a success with attendees praising how on-trend the selection was. We look forward to continuing this type of curation at future COTERIE shows."

Retailers who attended COTERIE New York include?Saks Fifth Avenue, Anthropologie, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Shopbop, Free People and Monkee's.

COTERIE returns to New York in September 2024. To stay up to date with more information regarding the event, visit? coteriefashionevents.com .

About COTERIE:

COTERIE is the premier women's contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. Connecting emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media, COTERIE's first-class events build exclusive experiences that fuel discovery, commerce, and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit? www.coteriefashionevents.com .

About MMGNET:

MMGNET is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and the go-to industry resource, where industry professionals go to source the inspiration, connections, and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibly steward fashion forward. Through its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs, and a comprehensive portfolio of trade and industry event brands - including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC-- MMGNET delivers year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect, and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group portfolio of brands, please visit? www.mmgnetgroup.com .

