OWLS Unveils Enhanced New Website on 3rd Anniversary: Reimagining Himalayan Experiences

NEW DELHI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / OWLS, a leading Outdoor Education Organization, proudly unveils its enhanced online platform, coinciding with its third-year anniversary in the outdoors. The upgraded platform aims to revolutionise the Himalayan adventure experience, offering a wealth of new features and resources.

Founder of OWLS, Himanshu Singla, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "As we celebrate our third year in the outdoors, we are excited to introduce our enhanced online platform designed to elevate your Himalayan adventure. Featuring user-friendly navigation, sleek design, and enhanced functionality, our platform makes it easier than ever to explore our range of Himalayan treks and cultural experiences."

Operating in both India and Nepal, OWLS specializes in providing unparalleled trekking experiences across the Himalayas. From the serene landscapes of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to the rugged terrains of Sikkim and Leh Ladakh, adventurers have access to some of the world's most awe-inspiring landscapes. OWLS extends its offerings into Nepal, offering classic Himalayan treks like the Everest Base Camp trek.

The new website offers a wide range of informative content tailored to assist trekkers. This includes detailed information on specific Himalayan treks, covering aspects like weather conditions, ideal trekking times, and navigation to base camps. Additionally, we provide ongoing updates across various categories:

Trek-Specific Content: Offering comprehensive details on all treks nationwide, covering optimal visiting times, difficulty levels, altitudes, and more.

OWLS ensures a safe and unforgettable journey by offering expert guidance and resources on trails suited to every level. Whether you're a seasoned trekker or a first-time explorer, OWLS caters to your needs. From the beginner-friendly treks like Dayara Bugyal or Brahmatal to moderately challenging Sandakphu or the adrenaline-pumping Buran Ghati, there's a trail for every level of experience.

One of the standout treks recommended by Himanshu is the Kashmir Great Lakes trek, renowned for its lush valleys, towering pine forests, and crystal-clear alpine lakes. This trek offers a truly immersive experience, allowing participants to connect with the pristine beauty of nature.

About OWLS:

OWLS is a community of outdoor professionals and enthusiasts dedicated to reshaping the perception of the outdoors in India and Nepal. Founded in 2021 by IIT-BHU alumni, OWLS is committed to revolutionizing the trekking experience by integrating adventure with experiential learning. OWLS curates immersive treks and cultural tours across the Himalayas and Nepal, providing meaningful experiences for adventurers of all levels.

