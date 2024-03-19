Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.03.2024

WKN: A2AGBV | ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 | Ticker-Symbol: 1T4
Tradegate
19.03.24
15:15 Uhr
31,880 Euro
+0,420
+1,34 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
19.03.2024 | 14:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue and exercise of Restricted Share Units (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and
official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 21 March 2024 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         GB00BZ3CNK81                 
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         TORM A                    
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 91,349,812 shares (USD 913.498,12)      
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        698,590 shares (USD 6,985.90) - directed issue
            46,078 shares (USD 460.78) - exercise of RSU 
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  92,094,480 shares (USD 920.944,8)       
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:    ·     698,590 shares - USD 31.64     
            ·     28,356 shares - DKK 0.07      
            ·     17,722 shares - DKK 190.2      
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      USD 0.01                   
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      TRMD A                    
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     120191                    
---------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
