vCom Solutions: vCom Wins AOTMP People's Choice Award for Best Case Study

Customer Monterey Mushrooms shares powerful story on overcoming technology management challenges

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and managed services across the full technology lifecycle from source to pay, was honored with the People's Choice Award for Best Case Study by AOTMP, a training and certification organization that delivers best practices and industry education for telecom, mobility and cloud management professionals. The award acknowledges the people, projects, and strong partnership between vCom and customer Monterey Mushrooms, a major mushroom company in North America.

AOTMP People's Choice Award for Best Case Study

vCom Selected as Winner for AOTMP People's Choice Award for Best Case Study.





Timothy C. Colwell, executive vice president of AOTMP, said "vCom's bench strength coupled with its highly flexible approach to solving each customer's specific planning and procurement, operations management, and expense management problems is refreshing. Understanding that vCom doesn't force customers into a cookie-cutter solution and hearing directly from its customer, Monterey Mushrooms, about the value vCom delivers solidified its People's Choice Award win for Best Case Study. Congratulations!"

The award-winning case study highlights the collaborative effort between vCom and Monterey Mushrooms to solve complex IT challenges and the company's expertise in managing complex telecom environments. The accolade was given to vCom during the annual AOTMP Industry Solution and Strategy Showcase, where industry experts and leaders gather to celebrate innovation and excellence in telecom management.

Gary Storm, chief executive officer at vCom, expressed his gratitude for the recognition. He said, "This award is a testament to our team's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. We are honored to be recognized by AOTMP and are proud of the impact we've made with Monterey Mushrooms and other valued customers."

To learn more about vCom and watch the full case study interview, visit this page.

###

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a leading technology spend and lifecycle management provider for midsize companies. Leveraging over two decades of expertise, vCom has the best and most complete solution that makes it possible for IT and Finance teams to source, manage and pay for their technology in one place so they can lower the cost of doing business and take advantage of new opportunities. Advanced software and managed services give clarity and save teams time, money, and effort so they can achieve more by doing and spending less. For more information on vCom visit vcomsolutions.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information

Andrea Libey

VP, Marketing

alibey@vcomsolutions.com

(925) 415-2133

SOURCE: vCom Solutions

View the original press release on newswire.com.