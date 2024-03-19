Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2024) - Canadian-based, precision-livestock company HerdWhistle Technologies Incorporated (HerdWhistle) is partnering with Hendrix Genetics, global multi-species animal genetic company, to develop and market precision farming technology. The precision farming technologies aim at supporting swine producers to improve their performance and profitability.

HerdWhistle CEO Dr Jack Behan commented; "We are very excited to strengthen our partnership with Hendrix Genetics. This initiative builds on the existing strong relationship between Hendrix Genetics and our sister companies Animal Inframetrics Incorporated and the Alpha Phenomics Group Inc."

Hendrix Genetics have been strong supporters of our technologies from the get go, which not only required imagination to think outside of the box, but also investment in cash and kind, that takes real vision.

Hendrix Genetics was the first adopter of our technology, they have been on this journey from concept phase five years ago to now. We have jointly developed an automated phenotypic multispectral imaging system to acquire data on pigs. Hendrix Genetics decided on this partnership based on the data collected on tens of thousands of animals within their Hypor nucleus farms. This is a great endorsement of our technology. This will be an exciting and rewarding collaboration for the swine industry globally."

Hendrix Genetics CITO Johan van Arendonk commented "This partnership with HerdWhistle, marks a significant milestone in advancement of precision swine farming. This collaboration emerges from five years of fruitful engagement, leveraging the combined expertise of both companies. Through the innovative multispectral imaging system, we gained invaluable insights into the feed efficiency and health status of individual pigs. These critical traits not only drive sustainable practices but also enhance profitability in pig production. Through this partnership, swine producers can benefit from this technology."

About The AlphaPhenomics Group Inc.

AlphaPhenomics state-of-the-art technology can be applied across multiple sectors; animal breeding, reproduction, agriculture, bio-security / bio-surveillance and veterinary supervision.

About HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.

HerdWhistle sells proprietary next generation electronic livestock identification and traceability hardware whilst aggregating data from all devices and disparate data sources to deliver competitive advantages for livestock producers. HerdWhistle is a livestock technology company that provides producers with clear visibility and data-driven decisions to improve performance. See www.herdwhistle.com for more information.

About Hendrix Genetics

Hendrix Genetics is a leading multi-species animal genetics company with primary activities in layer-, turkey-, swine-, aquaculture -and traditional poultry genetics. Hendrix Genetics provides expertise and resources to animal protein producers in more than 100 countries, with operations and joint ventures in 25 countries and more than 2.900 employees. The swine genetics activities are represented by Hypor. See www.hendrix-genetics.com and www.hypor.com for more information.

