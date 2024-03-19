Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Orange (ORNJ) on March 19, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the ORNJ/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

Orange (ORNJ) is a DeFi ecosystem that provides a suite of products and services for managing Bitcoin and other blockchain protocols, powered by a team with experience from Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, specializing in finance and infrastructure with offerings like the BRC20 token, wallet, and DEX.

Introducing Orange: a DeFi ecosystem with blockchain solutions like BRC20, wallets, and DEXs

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Orange (ORNJ), representing a novel and expansive decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, meticulously designed to streamline and enhance the management and access of digital assets, particularly focusing on Bitcoin, BRC20 tokens, Stacks, and Ordinals NFTs. At its core, the Orange ecosystem is powered by the Orange token, serving as the linchpin for a suite of innovative products and services. These offerings include the Orange Wallet, a decentralized, non-custodial browser extension wallet; Orange Swap, a non-custodial decentralized exchange (DEX); Orange Marketcap, a dedicated market data aggregator; and Orange Explorer, a blockchain explorer focused on the Bitcoin blockchain. This ecosystem is tailored to cater to a diverse audience ranging from Bitcoin enthusiasts and DeFi participants to cryptocurrency traders and developers, offering a comprehensive toolkit for navigating the crypto landscape.

The Orange Wallet emerges as a cornerstone of the ecosystem, embodying the principles of decentralization, privacy, and user control. It integrates advanced artificial intelligence to offer seamless access and management of various cryptocurrencies and NFTs, ensuring users have a secure, non-custodial, and anonymous platform. The wallet supports multiple protocols, including Bitcoin's native protocol, BRC20, Ordinals, and Stacks, positioning itself as a versatile and essential tool for anyone looking to interact with the Bitcoin blockchain and beyond.

Further enhancing the ecosystem's utility, Orange Swap facilitates easy and secure swapping between Bitcoin, BRC20 tokens, Stacks, and Ordinals NFTs, operating without the need for custodial intervention. Meanwhile, Orange Marketcap aims to become the premier source for Bitcoin ecosystem data, providing up-to-date and impartial information on a wide range of crypto assets. Orange Explorer complements these offerings by delivering detailed transaction data within the Bitcoin blockchain, ensuring users have transparent and accessible insights into their transactions and holdings.

Orange's strategic approach to growth and development is highlighted by its partnerships, technology integrations, and carefully planned product launches. The ecosystem is designed to evolve with the market, leveraging strategic capital partnerships and a robust liquidity provisioning strategy to ensure the long-term stability and growth of the Orange token. With a clear roadmap and a commitment to innovation, Orange is set to redefine the DeFi landscape, offering a decentralized, user-centric platform that empowers individuals to manage their digital assets efficiently and securely.

About ORNJ Token

The ORNJ token is the foundational cryptocurrency of the Orange ecosystem, a BRC20 token on the Bitcoin blockchain designed to facilitate governance, platform fee discounts, and rewards within the Orange DeFi ecosystem. Serving as a key to unlocking a wide array of functionalities and benefits, ORNJ token holders are empowered to participate in decision-making processes and enjoy reduced fees across Orange products.

Based on BRC20, ORNJ has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000). The ORNJ token distribution includes 25% for seed funding, 15% for public sales via launchpads, 25% allocated for liquidity provisioning, 20% dedicated to marketing efforts, and 15% reserved for the team. ORNJ token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on March 19, 2024. Investors who are interested in ORNJ can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

