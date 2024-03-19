Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) has started accepting bids to set up 250 MW/500 MWh of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) connected to the Indian grid. It has also tendered for the development of up to 1 GW of solar projects in India. From pv magazine India GUVNL has started accepting proposals to set up standalone BESS pilot projects connected to the Indian grid, for an aggregate storage capacity of 500 MWh (250 MW x two hours), with two complete charge-discharge cycles per day. It will use the BESS on an on-demand basis, according to the requirements of state distribution ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...