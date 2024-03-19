Annual program recognizes women's achievements in the digital world for the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific and India regions

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced that nominations are open for the third annual ISG Women in Digital Awards program, recognizing exceptional leadership among women in digital roles.

"ISG is delighted to open nominations for the 2024 ISG Women in Digital Awards program," said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO, ISG. "We have been inspired by the women nominated for our 2022 and 2023 awards and excited by the levels of participation in every region. We look forward to recognizing another class of exceptional women in 2024."

The awards program was launched in 2022 in the Americas, and expanded in 2023 to the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific and India regions. Last year, more than 330 exceptional women were nominated in all three regions and detailed in an ISG Women in Digital eBook.

An independent panel of judges for each region, drawn from the enterprise, provider and advisory communities, will evaluate nominations and select the 2024 winners in each region. Winners will be named in five categories:

Digital Innovator : for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions;

: for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions; Rock Star Leader : for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills;

: for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills; Women's Advocate : for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world;

: for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world; Rising Star : for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact, and

: for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact, and Digital Titan of the Year: recognizing the most outstanding "Woman in Digital" for 2024 in each region, chosen from all nominees.

In 2023, leaders with Johnson Controls, Kaiser Permanente, LTIMindtree, McKesson, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Amazon, Atos, Foundever, Kinseed, Unisys, ANZ Group Holdings, Australia Post, Silverlake Axis, Tech Mahindra and VicRoads were named ISG Women in Digital Award winners across the regions.

For 2024, the judging panel for the Americas will include Chris Putur, executive vice president, Technology and Operations, REI Co-Op (retired), and a member of the ISG Board of Directors; Kim Ewald Hurry, advisor relations leader, Kyndryl; Diane Schwarz, vice president and CIO, Johnson Controls, and Beth Thomas, partner, ISG Enterprise Change.

Pooja Arora, client partner, Tech Mahindra; Isabelle Roux-Chenu, corporate vice president, Capgemini (retired), and Lois Coatney, partner and president, ISG EMEA Sales and Consulting, will judge the EMEA awards.

Richa Vijayraj, PhD, director of ESG and Sustainability Transformation, Ramco Systems, and director, Impact HQ Australia, and Namratha Dharshan, chief business leader, ISG Provider Lens, will be among the judges for the Asia Pacific and India awards.

Nominations may be submitted through the ISG Women in Digital Awards website through May 13. Winners will be announced during live virtual awards ceremonies on September 5 for the Americas; September 12 for EMEA, and September 19 for Asia Pacific and India.

"Women are making significant contributions in digital and technology roles," said Kimberly Tobias, ISG director and program leader, ISG Women in Digital. "The ISG Women in Digital Awards celebrate their successes and the impact of their work, while aiming to encourage future generations to pursue careers in the digital world."

The ISG Women in Digital Awards are part of the ISG Women in Digital community, established in 2018 to provide a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on diversity and advancement in the workplace. The community hosts a LinkedIn page, an ongoing ISG Digital Dish podcast series, and regular events for ISG employees and the greater IT and business services industry.

For more information about the ISG Women in Digital Awards, visit the program website or contact ISG.

