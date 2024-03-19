eduMe Completes Workday Certified Integration

The combination of eduMe with Workday boosts training engagement by making learning easily accessible in the daily workflow. Through two-way communication between Workday and eduMe, existing employee data in Workday Human Capital Management is connected to eduMe and content delivery from eduMe is automated.

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eduMe, the training platform for companies with frontline workforces, today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. eduMe, which is a Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) Ventures Software Partner, now integrates with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Learning to enable joint customers to integrate their user data and distribute highly personalized and engaging training content directly to their frontline teams, all within the Workday user interface.

Workday Learning engages employees in development through a personalized, contextual platform while arming businesses with the agility and insight needed to drive workforce readiness.

The eduMe integration with Workday enables joint customers to increase training engagement for the frontline workforce by simplifying training access through passwordless entry in customers' preferred channels. Simultaneously, administrative effort is reduced by bringing completion data into Workday for centralized performance tracking and insights; the automation of content delivery around attributes such as job title, location, and language or event; and the ability to create and optimize training quickly and at scale with eduMe's suite of AI tools. eduMe's growing suite of AI tools include eduMe AI, an AI-powered assistant that enables customers to create better training content in a faster manner.

"There are countless solutions for the upskilling and development of information workers. However, 80% of the global working population work on the frontline, and they remain largely neglected," comments Jacob Waern, eduMe's founder and CEO. "In taking this step with Workday, we are making training easily accessible by presenting personalized training content within the user's workflow to help deliver more engaging experiences suited to frontline workers' busy working days, ultimately empowering the frontline to be successful at work."

With Workday and eduMe, leaders of frontline workforces can identify and then fill critical skills gaps with user-friendly workforce tools. This helps reduce administrative burden and creates efficiencies in onboarding and productivity, while increasing employee engagement and loyalty, at a lower cost.

eduMe and Workday's joint customers include Pet Supermarket and McCoy's Building Supply. Upon deploying the new integration, Pet Supermarket saw immediate positive results:

79% average training completion rate

2 minute average lesson completion time

98% workforce satisfaction score

"It's been so exciting bringing eduMe into the Workday platform. The integration allows us to get engaging microlearning to employees in a way that is perfect for those on the frontline," said Theresa Micheli, Director of Store Operations at Pet Supermarket. "It also gives us the ability to showcase featured training content and organize it in a way that best suits our employee training, and also means we can track viewing and completion of all our training content on the Workday platform. It has really helped us elevate our customer service and bring knowledge to our teams at a level we haven't done before."

More information on eduMe's integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its software and content partners.

About eduMe

eduMe is the training platform of choice for the frontline. eduMe allows global companies, including Uber, Marriott, Kering and Blue Cross Blue Shield to seamlessly deliver immersive, consumer-grade training, in the flow of work, allowing them to improve onboarding, efficiency and retention, with a lower cost. eduMe is integrated into the HR and communication tools your frontline already uses such as Workday and Microsoft Teams. eduMe is a certified Workday partner with Workday Ventures an investor. It has offices in Los Angeles, USA and in London, UK. Visit us at edume.com to learn more.

