Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

19 March 2024

Capita plc ("the Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Director/Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

As announced on 9 November 2023, Adolfo Hernandez was appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer with effect from 17 January 2024.

On 19 March 2024, the following award was granted over the Company's Ordinary 2 1/15p shares ("Ordinary Shares") to Adolfo Hernandez ("the Buy-Out Award"). The Buy-Out Award is granted pursuant to UK Listing Rule 9.4.2(2). The Buy-Out Award may not be settled with new issue or treasury shares.

The Buy-Out Award is capable of vesting in five independent tranches as set out below:

Name Status Number of Ordinary Shares under Buy-out Award Vesting date Adolfo Hernandez Chief Executive Officer 2,509,709 15 July 2024 2,497,467 15 January 2025 1,897,585 15 July 2025 1,885,343 15 January 2026 3,256,501 15 July 2026

No consideration was paid for the grant of the Buy-Out Award which is structured as a conditional award comprising the respective tranches.

Notes:

The Buy-Out Award has been made to compensate Adolfo Hernandez for the forfeiture of incentive arrangements held with his previous employer, Amazon Web Services.

The number of Ordinary Shares under the Buy-Out Award has been calculated using an Ordinary Share price of 19.81 pence per Ordinary Share being the average of the closing Ordinary Share prices over the five Dealing Days preceding 17 January 2024.

Tranches shall ordinarily be forfeit in the event of cessation of employment prior to the relevant vesting dates.

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by director/personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated a) Name Adolfo Hernandez 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument; (ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each GB00B23K0M20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional share award (Buy-out share award) over Capita ordinary shares to compensate Adolfo Hernandez for the forfeiture of incentive arrangements held with his previous employer. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Vesting date £Nil 2,509,709 15 July 2024 £Nil 2,497,467 15 January 2025 £Nil 1,897,585 15 July 2025 £Nil 1,885,343 15 January 2026 £Nil 3,256,501 15 July 2026 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 12,046,605 £Nil e) Date of the transaction 19 March 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

