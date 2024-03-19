Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19
19 March 2024
Capita plc ("the Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Director/Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")
As announced on 9 November 2023, Adolfo Hernandez was appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer with effect from 17 January 2024.
On 19 March 2024, the following award was granted over the Company's Ordinary 2 1/15p shares ("Ordinary Shares") to Adolfo Hernandez ("the Buy-Out Award"). The Buy-Out Award is granted pursuant to UK Listing Rule 9.4.2(2). The Buy-Out Award may not be settled with new issue or treasury shares.
The Buy-Out Award is capable of vesting in five independent tranches as set out below:
Name
Status
Number of Ordinary Shares under Buy-out Award
Vesting
date
Adolfo
Hernandez
Chief Executive Officer
2,509,709
15 July 2024
2,497,467
15 January 2025
1,897,585
15 July 2025
1,885,343
15 January 2026
3,256,501
15 July 2026
No consideration was paid for the grant of the Buy-Out Award which is structured as a conditional award comprising the respective tranches.
Notes:
The Buy-Out Award has been made to compensate Adolfo Hernandez for the forfeiture of incentive arrangements held with his previous employer, Amazon Web Services.
The number of Ordinary Shares under the Buy-Out Award has been calculated using an Ordinary Share price of 19.81 pence per Ordinary Share being the average of the closing Ordinary Share prices over the five Dealing Days preceding 17 January 2024.
Tranches shall ordinarily be forfeit in the event of cessation of employment prior to the relevant vesting dates.
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by director/personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
Adolfo Hernandez
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a conditional share award (Buy-out share award) over Capita ordinary shares to compensate Adolfo Hernandez for the forfeiture of incentive arrangements held with his previous employer.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
12,046,605
£Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
19 March 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
