Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Copenhagen Capital A/S - delisting of share class due to redemption

Due to redemption of the share class 8% Præferenceaktier 2024 last day of trading shares in the share class will be 25 March 2024. ISIN: DK0060732980 ------------------------------------------------- Name: Copenhagen Capital A/S Præf ------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 25. marts 2024 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: CPHCAP PREF ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 140100 ------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66