19.03.2024 | 15:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Copenhagen Capital A/S - delisting of share class due to redemption

Due to redemption of the share class 8% Præferenceaktier 2024 last day of
trading shares in the share class will be 25 March 2024. 



ISIN:         DK0060732980        
-------------------------------------------------
Name:         Copenhagen Capital A/S Præf
-------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 25. marts 2024       
-------------------------------------------------
Short name:      CPHCAP PREF        
-------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     140100           
-------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
