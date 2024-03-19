Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.03.2024
Mega-Kurskatalysator - Vorbereitung der Phase-3 Studie soeben bestätigt!
19.03.2024 | 15:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New Short Name and Trading Code for instrument issued by Ziklo Bank AB

Upon request by the issuer, the short name and trading code for the following
instruments issued by Ziklo Bank AB will change, please see below. The change
will be valid as of March 20, 2024. ISIN code will remain unchanged. 



ISIN     Old Short Name New Trading Code New Short Name
SE0012194017 VOFO 386    ZIKLO_386     ZIKLO 386   
SE0013359965 VOFO 390    ZIKLO_390     ZIKLO 390   
SE0013359973 VOFO 391    ZIKLO_391     ZIKLO 391   
SE0013407855 VOFO 393    ZIKLO_393     ZIKLO 393   
SE0013407830 VOFO 394    ZIKLO_394     ZIKLO 394   
SE0013407848 VOFO 395    ZIKLO_395     ZIKLO 395   
SE0014783122 VOFO 397    ZIKLO_397     ZIKLO 397   
SE0013883279 VOLFI398GB   ZIKLO_398GB    ZIKLO 398GB  
SE0013360591 VOFO 399    ZIKLO_399     ZIKLO 399   
SE0013360609 VOFO 400    ZIKLO_400     ZIKLO 400   
SE0013883485 VOLFI401GB   ZIKLO_401GB    ZIKLO 401GB  
SE0013883493 VOLFI402GB   ZIKLO_402GB    ZIKLO 402GB  
SE0015811047 VOFO 403    ZIKLO_403     ZIKLO 403   
SE0017780273 VOFO 404    ZIKLO_404     ZIKLO 404   
SE0017780265 VOFO 405    ZIKLO_405     ZIKLO 405   
SE0017071574 VOFO 406    ZIKLO_406     ZIKLO 406   
SE0017071582 VOFO 407    ZIKLO_407     ZIKLO 407   
SE0017780406 VOFO 408    ZIKLO_408     ZIKLO 408   
SE0017780380 VOFO 409    ZIKLO_409     ZIKLO 409   
NO0012839598 VOFO410     ZIKLO_410     ZIKLO 410   
SE0013884079 VOLFI411GB   ZIKLO_411GB    ZIKLO 411GB  
SE0013884087 VOLFI412GB   ZIKLO_412GB    ZIKLO 412GB  
SE0013361094 VOFO 413    ZIKLO_413     ZIKLO 413   
SE0013105707 VOFO 414    ZIKLO_414     ZIKLO 414   
SE0013105715 VOFO 415    ZIKLO_415     ZIKLO 415   
SE0013105723 VOFO 416    ZIKLO_416     ZIKLO 416   
SE0013884582 VOLFI417    ZIKLO_417     ZIKLO 417   
SE0013884590 VOLFI418    ZIKLO_418     ZIKLO 418   



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.