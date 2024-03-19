Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New Short Name and Trading Code for instrument issued by Ziklo Bank AB

Upon request by the issuer, the short name and trading code for the following instruments issued by Ziklo Bank AB will change, please see below. The change will be valid as of March 20, 2024. ISIN code will remain unchanged. ISIN Old Short Name New Trading Code New Short Name SE0012194017 VOFO 386 ZIKLO_386 ZIKLO 386 SE0013359965 VOFO 390 ZIKLO_390 ZIKLO 390 SE0013359973 VOFO 391 ZIKLO_391 ZIKLO 391 SE0013407855 VOFO 393 ZIKLO_393 ZIKLO 393 SE0013407830 VOFO 394 ZIKLO_394 ZIKLO 394 SE0013407848 VOFO 395 ZIKLO_395 ZIKLO 395 SE0014783122 VOFO 397 ZIKLO_397 ZIKLO 397 SE0013883279 VOLFI398GB ZIKLO_398GB ZIKLO 398GB SE0013360591 VOFO 399 ZIKLO_399 ZIKLO 399 SE0013360609 VOFO 400 ZIKLO_400 ZIKLO 400 SE0013883485 VOLFI401GB ZIKLO_401GB ZIKLO 401GB SE0013883493 VOLFI402GB ZIKLO_402GB ZIKLO 402GB SE0015811047 VOFO 403 ZIKLO_403 ZIKLO 403 SE0017780273 VOFO 404 ZIKLO_404 ZIKLO 404 SE0017780265 VOFO 405 ZIKLO_405 ZIKLO 405 SE0017071574 VOFO 406 ZIKLO_406 ZIKLO 406 SE0017071582 VOFO 407 ZIKLO_407 ZIKLO 407 SE0017780406 VOFO 408 ZIKLO_408 ZIKLO 408 SE0017780380 VOFO 409 ZIKLO_409 ZIKLO 409 NO0012839598 VOFO410 ZIKLO_410 ZIKLO 410 SE0013884079 VOLFI411GB ZIKLO_411GB ZIKLO 411GB SE0013884087 VOLFI412GB ZIKLO_412GB ZIKLO 412GB SE0013361094 VOFO 413 ZIKLO_413 ZIKLO 413 SE0013105707 VOFO 414 ZIKLO_414 ZIKLO 414 SE0013105715 VOFO 415 ZIKLO_415 ZIKLO 415 SE0013105723 VOFO 416 ZIKLO_416 ZIKLO 416 SE0013884582 VOLFI417 ZIKLO_417 ZIKLO 417 SE0013884590 VOLFI418 ZIKLO_418 ZIKLO 418 Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280