New matrix shows Esker's AI-driven solutions demonstrate excellence in Order Management and Customer Billing solutions

Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service functions, announced today that it has been recognized as a leading software provider in The Hackett Group's new Digital World Class Matrix for Customer-to-Cash (C2C) Receivables.

Esker was named a Digital World Class Provider in Order Management solutions and Customer Billing/EIPP solutions, providing customers with top-performing AI technologies that produce increased business value and operational excellence with high customer satisfaction. The company was also recognized as a Challenger in the market for its Credit Management solution, as it continues to build value through its Customer Service and Accounts Receivable solution suites. While no single software provider achieved Digital World Class status in all three areas, Esker demonstrated excellence in two out of three categories. Esker was also among the few software providers recognized as Digital World Class in a separate 2023 Digital World Class Matrix, which ranked nine prominent C2C receivables management software providers.

The Hackett Group's research found that leading software providers consistently excel in supporting global, complex clients, provide seamless data integration with pre-built connectors, and offer intuitive analytics and reporting dashboards.

"Healthy cashflow is the cornerstone of a successful company," said Jean Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. "We know optimizing working capital is one of the top objectives for Finance departments this year. It's something Esker has been helping companies do for nearly 40 years and we are honored to be acknowledged for our contributions in this space. The Hackett Group's recognition showcases Esker's continued commitment to innovation and efficiency in the customer-to-cash process and our ongoing efforts to push the boundaries in AI-driven process automation."

Esker's portfolio of C2C software offers customizable credit scoring, risk categorization and rules-based workflows complemented by AI-powered credit limit suggestions. It simplifies multichannel order capture, integrates incoming orders and communications, and enhances order data accuracy using machine learning. Esker ensures fast delivery of all invoices according to customer preference, while ensuring compliance with international standards and regulations. At the same time, Esker elevates customer relationships by providing a portal to easily retrieve or dispute invoices, communicate with suppliers or make payments.

This recognition highlights Esker's commitment to optimizing C2C processes and its leadership in AI-driven process automation solutions. For more information about Esker, visit www.esker.com.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at esker.com/blog.

