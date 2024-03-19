XP Power Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

SG9999003735

Issuer Name

XP Power Ltd

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Mar-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Mar-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.890000 1.200000 5.090000 1209842 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.800000 1.210000 5.010000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) SG9999003735 922918 3.890000 Sub Total 8.A 922918 3.890000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Securities Lending 119610 0.500000 Sub Total 8.B1 119610 0.500000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights CFD Cash 167314 0.700000 Sub Total 8.B2 167314 0.700000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 3.830000 1.210000 5.040000% BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team



Jana Blumenstein



020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

19 March 2024

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.