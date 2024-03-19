MobiCard Inc.: Peer to Peer Network Appoints Cryptocurrency Attorney to Facilitate the Relaunch of MOBICOIN?

The digital business card and technology company will soon relaunch the utility token for the MobiCard app.??

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Peer To Peer Network (PTOP) is pleased to announce that it has retained a highly rated attorney specializing in Corporate Governance Cryptocurrency Securities law to assist with the relaunch of MOBICOIN, the innovative utility token integrated with its groundbreaking MOBICARD app.?

PTOP's decision strengthens its commitment to the digital currency sphere using Binance blockchain technology to recreate MOBICOIN developed within SEC guidelines. It marks a significant step in integrating blockchain technology and legal regulatory frameworks in the company's business model, merging new financial tech with regulatory compliance.??

"MOBICOIN is coming back," said Joshua Sodaitis, CEO and Chairman of MOBICOIN. "The day we announce it is back will be a game-changer, in my opinion. MOBICARD is coming along great, and soon, we will announce that we are opening a Beta Test version to a wider audience. Everything is coming together nicely."?

The new MOBICOIN will launch as soon as PTOP's attorney legally clears the contracts to create a utility token that will interact with the MOBICARD app. The attorney will provide the company with the guidance and legal opinion to move forward with its utility token and how to remain within the SEC guidelines for Reward Tokens trading in secondary markets.?

"The token will allow us to effectively market the application and reward users with tokens for milestones and achievements automatically in the app," said Sodaitis. "The last time MOBICOIN was launched, the stock appreciated 998% in one day on the news from the announcement and traded over a million dollars in the stock on that day alone."?

The new MOBICOIN will incorporate the state-of-the-art features of blockchain tech and will interact seamlessly with the MOBICARD app. A development server will work on integrating the token and its technology with the app to bring new and extensive functionalities to MOBICOIN, propelling MOBICARD and its services firmly into the era of Web3.??

"We will be coding our smart contracts in solidity utilizing the BNB blockchain," said Nicholis Santana, head developer of MOBICOIN. "All code is set to launch the MOBICOIN token as soon as the legalities have been approved. If changes need to be made, we will implement them immediately."?

The relaunching of the MOBICOIN embodies PTOP's commitment to legal compliance while leveraging blockchain tech in a mobile application environment, a new chapter of growth, innovation, stability, and rewards for PTOP and the users of MOBICARD. Bringing back a MOBICOIN as a reward and utility token is expected to be a game changer for PTOP and allow advertisements on the MOBICARD platform.??

"The rebranding of MOBICARD is going to make everything look better and smoother," said Santana. "We have made vast improvements to the look and flow of MOBICARD while staying ahead of the curve with web3 integration."??

MOBCARD has a new logo and will be completely relaunched as a new product when MOBICARD 1.5 is ready. We are getting ready to open up a larger Beta test to the public before we submit the apps to the app stores for release. To sign up for this, you must email: Info@freemobicard.com and include the type of phone you have and your full name and contact details. Make sure you subject line the email "BETA TESTER".

For more information, please visit www.ptopnetwork.com ??

About MOBICARD??

Peer To Peer Network's flagship product is MOBICARD, the first-of-its-kind, digital contact/business card that will shift the paradigm of personal and professional networking. It will help individuals and businesses share information and more effectively expand their visibility and brand awareness. The MOBICARD is a combination of powerful mobile and desktop apps with wide-ranging capabilities, including linking videos, user websites, all forms of contact information, and each user's social media links into one consolidated digital source. It is more than just a digital business card; it is a "Dynamic Digital Footprint."??

Contact Information:

Michael Albanese

michael.albanese@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: MobiCard

View the original press release on newswire.com.