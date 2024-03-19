John Galt Solutions: Anne Omrod Honored With 2024 Lifetime Achievement Pros to Know Award by Supply and Demand Chain Executive

John Galt Solutions Founder and CEO Recognized for Outstanding Contributions that Drive the Supply Chain Industry Forward

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, is pleased to announce that industry publication Supply and Demand Chain Executive has honored its Founder & CEO, Anne Omrod, with the prestigious 2024 Pros to Know Award in the Lifetime Achievement category.

Each year, the Pros to Know Award recognizes outstanding leaders whose accomplishments provide a roadmap for others seeking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. Once again, Anne Omrod stands among this year's winners acknowledged for their exceptional contributions to the industry. This year, Supply and Demand Chain Executive has additionally selected Anne for the distinguished Lifetime Achievement, acknowledging her enduring legacy of innovation and her significant contributions to the supply chain community.

For more than 27 years, Anne has worked closely with supply chain leaders across industries and around the world, helping guide their path to supply chain excellence. Since John Galt Solutions' foundation in 1996, Anne's leadership has consistently propelled the company to the forefront of supply chain planning innovation, empowering supply chains worldwide to embrace digital transformation and drive profitable growth. Under her direction as Founder and CEO, John Galt Solutions has been recognized time and again by its customers and the industry for unmatched service, product capability and driving transformational outcomes.

"It's a tremendous honor to receive the Lifetime Achievement recognition, and to be acknowledged by Supply and Demand Chain Executive among this year's Pros to Know winners," said Anne Omrod, Founder & CEO of John Galt Solutions. "This acknowledgment speaks to the dedication of our entire team at John Galt Solutions as we remain focused on driving innovation and helping companies build disruption-proof supply chains to overcome challenges and succeed. I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue making a positive impact across the industry."

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce costs, and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes; demand, inventory, and replenishment; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

