Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of KPOP CUSTOMIZING COIN (KCC) on March 19, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the KCC/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

KPOP CUSTOMIZING COIN (KCC) Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/202256_33ae94e844fb7806_001full.jpg

KPOP CUSTOMIZING COIN (KCC) is a blockchain-based platform aimed at revolutionizing the global K-pop industry by enabling fans to purchase tickets, goods, and participate in talent voting with a dedicated cryptocurrency, fostering a more connected and interactive fan experience.

Introducing KPOP CUSTOMIZING COIN: Simplify and Enhance Your K-pop Experience with Blockchain

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of KPOP CUSTOMIZING COIN (KCC), a pioneering digital currency designed specifically for the global K-pop fandom. By leveraging the innovative power of blockchain technology, KCC offers an unparalleled platform for fans to engage with their favorite music, artists, and events. It simplifies the process of purchasing concert tickets, merchandise, and exclusive content, aiming to bring the K-pop community closer together, regardless of geographical boundaries.

Beyond transactions, KCC introduces a unique feature allowing fans to participate directly in the industry. Through voting mechanisms and NFT goods, fans gain a voice in discovering new talents and influencing various aspects of the entertainment landscape. This democratization of content creation and artist support marks a new era in fan engagement, where the boundary between artists and fans becomes increasingly blurred.

The KCC platform is not just about transactions; it's about building a robust ecosystem that supports and enriches the global K-pop culture. By reducing transaction costs, ensuring secure and swift payments, and facilitating a closer connection between artists and fans, KCC is setting the stage for a more interactive and immersive K-pop experience. As this platform continues to evolve, it promises to redefine what it means to be a part of the K-pop world, making it more accessible, engaging, and inclusive for fans everywhere.

About KCC Token

The KCC token is a digital currency at the heart of the KPOP Customizing Coin ecosystem, designed to revolutionize fan engagement in the K-pop industry through blockchain technology. Serving as a versatile medium for transactions within the KCC platform, it enables fans globally to purchase concert tickets, merchandise, and participate in unique voting events for talent discovery. By integrating this cryptocurrency into the K-pop experience, KCC not only simplifies payment processes but also fosters a deeper connection between fans and artists, empowering the community with a more participatory role in the entertainment landscape.

Based on ERC20, KCC has a total supply of 3 billion (i.e. 3,000,000,000). The KCC token distribution includes 15% for ecosystem development, 20% managed by the Foundation, 30% for marketing and user incentives, 5% allocated to the team and advisors, 20% for strategic partnerships, and 10% reserved as a reserve fund. KCC token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on March 19, 2024. Investors who are interested in KCC can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about KCC Token:

Official Website: https://kpopcustom.com/

Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4c1fb7886540a5bc2d092134542275d49cb61428

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202256

SOURCE: LBank