UNLEASH America to feature more than 200 speakers, including Earvin "Magic" Johnson, across 14 stages and summits, where HR, learning, AI, innovation and inspiration intersect

UNLEASH, a global digital media and events business delivering the latest news, analysis and market trends for HR, technology, learning and recruitment leaders, today announced the key features of UNLEASH America, the international festival of HR, to be held May 7-9 in Las Vegas. Click here to register for UNLEASH America.

UNLEASH America is designed for leaders in HR, finance, IT and operations who are seeking to drive AI and digital transformation into human resources and discover the latest trends and emerging concepts that can help them navigate workforce transformation. UNLEASH America also is an exhibition marketplace for HR buyers and vendors whose tools and technologies drive positive change.

UNLEASH America has been the most influential HR conference and marketplace in America for more than five years, with continual growth in its number of attendees, speakers, exhibitors and sponsors. This year, UNLEASH America projects attendance of more than 5,000 leaders, technology buyers and vendors from over 3,000 leading employers from nearly 100 countries, influencing over 12 million employees and adding $18 trillion to the global economy. UNLEASH America provides opportunities to engage with the latest trends and innovations in HR, learning and recruitment technologies. These emerging trends include artificial intelligence and leadership in an unprecedented era for HR.

"UNLEASH America features numerous exceptional sessions, speakers, experiences and hours of networking for an unforgettable journey as we explore topics including courageous leadership, AI and the future of work. Don't miss the opportunity to engage, learn and discover innovative solutions and insights to propel your organization forward and elevate your HR strategies at this extraordinary event!" said UNLEASH Founder and CEO Marc Coleman.

Compelling sessions deliver expert insights into today's and tomorrow's HR trends

More than 200 speakers will present sessions addressing important trends and technologies in HR including artificial intelligence, people and purpose, multicultural teams and the evolving labor market. UNLEASH America sessions will feature prominent HR leaders including:

Josh Bersin, Founder and CEO, The Josh Bersin Company , "PANEL Navigating the Future: Unveiling AI's Impact on HR Leadership, Innovation, and Trust"

, "PANEL Navigating the Future: Unveiling AI's Impact on HR Leadership, Innovation, and Trust" Jyoti Chopra, CHRO, MGM Resorts International , "Viva Las Vegas: Winning Strategies From the Top Las Vegas Resorts on Nurturing and Retaining Talent"

, "Viva Las Vegas: Winning Strategies From the Top Las Vegas Resorts on Nurturing and Retaining Talent" Jon Couture, CHRO, Principal Financial Group , "Leading Through Uncertainty: Strategizing Resilience Navigating Economic Downturns"

, "Leading Through Uncertainty: Strategizing Resilience Navigating Economic Downturns" Kirstin Ferguson, Author and Keynote Speaker, Kirstin Ferguson Pty Ltd , "Modern Leadership in HR: How to Lead with the Head and Heart"

, "Modern Leadership in HR: How to Lead with the Head and Heart" Adam Holton, CHRO, Amedisys , "Manufacturing Capacity in the Face of Unprecedented Labor Headwinds"

, "Manufacturing Capacity in the Face of Unprecedented Labor Headwinds" Matt Krystofiak, CHRO, The Venetian, Las Vegas , "Viva Las Vegas: Winning Strategies From the Top Las Vegas Resorts on Nurturing and Retaining Talent"

, "Viva Las Vegas: Winning Strategies From the Top Las Vegas Resorts on Nurturing and Retaining Talent" Peter Lynch, CPO, Cardinal Group Management , "The Age of Authenticity: Unleashing Your Influence in the Future of Work"

, "The Age of Authenticity: Unleashing Your Influence in the Future of Work" Rebecca Pearce, EVP and CPO, Autodesk , "HR Revolution 2024: Unleashing a Bold New Era of Transformation"

, "HR Revolution 2024: Unleashing a Bold New Era of Transformation" Rebecca Port, CPO, 10x Genomics , "How Can We Create High-Performing Teams That Are Happy Too?"

, "How Can We Create High-Performing Teams That Are Happy Too?" Sanjeev Sahgal, CPO, Mercy Corps , "Leading Through Uncertainty: Strategizing Resilience Navigating Economic Downturns"

, "Leading Through Uncertainty: Strategizing Resilience Navigating Economic Downturns" Kimberly Shockley, VP of HR Tech and Automation, HP , "Performance Management Technology: Who Is Using Their Software to Its Full Capacity?"

, "Performance Management Technology: Who Is Using Their Software to Its Full Capacity?" Andrew Winnemore, VP, HR Services and Digital Employee Experiences, Microsoft , "HR Tech Transformation Summit"

, "HR Tech Transformation Summit" Sarah Zibbel, CHRO, The Andersons, "Talent Lifecycle From Cradle to Grave: The Evolving Landscape of Talent Acquisition Management"

NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson confirmed as a main stage speaker

UNLEASH America is thrilled to announce a truly magical addition to its event lineup: NBA Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Earvin "Magic" Johnson will deliver an address about courageous leadership on the main stage on Thursday, May 9, at 1:30 p.m.

Themes and stages dedicated to the HR topics that matter most

UNLEASH America is a genuinely powerful network and community where leaders can discuss and learn about the integration and balance of technology and humanity, as well as leadership in a world empowered by technology. The diverse themes provide a comprehensive exploration of HR innovation.

The themes of UNLEASH America include:

Courageous leadership: In a world of uncertainty, and both political and economic volatility, how are professionals leading courageously on the issues and trends that are shaping the world? Who is being disruptive and truly innovative?

In a world of uncertainty, and both political and economic volatility, how are professionals leading courageously on the issues and trends that are shaping the world? Who is being disruptive and truly innovative? 2024: The year of enterprise-grade AI: Beyond last year's AI buzz following the launch of ChatGPT, attendees will learn how HR can implement AI now.

Beyond last year's AI buzz following the launch of ChatGPT, attendees will learn how HR can implement AI now. The future of work : A human-centric workplace outperforms the competition. Attendees can immerse themselves in the trends shaping the future of work and learn from leaders in the field with over 90 hours of specialized content spread across three exciting days.

: A human-centric workplace outperforms the competition. Attendees can immerse themselves in the trends shaping the future of work and learn from leaders in the field with over 90 hours of specialized content spread across three exciting days. HR technology : UNLEASH America is a one-stop shop to discover groundbreaking technology and the forward-looking tactics that industry leaders have adopted to create real impact in their organizations.

: UNLEASH America is a one-stop shop to discover groundbreaking technology and the forward-looking tactics that industry leaders have adopted to create real impact in their organizations. Learning and skills : Generational shifts, advancing tech and the hybrid workplace means organizations need a rock-solid learning and skills playbook, which UNLEASH America will help attendees develop.

: Generational shifts, advancing tech and the hybrid workplace means organizations need a rock-solid learning and skills playbook, which UNLEASH America will help attendees develop. Talent and recruitment: Attract, manage, nurture and empower a diverse, high-performing workforce by creating a total talent strategy based on key insights at UNLEASH America.

UNLEASH Startup Award competition and networking opportunities

UNLEASH America creates a platform for startups to grow their businesses and succeed. Opportunities for startups include:

The UNLEASH Startup Award, the longest-running startup competition in the world for HR, HR tech, future of work and technology startups. The winner receives a $50,000 sponsorship package.

Opportunities to network with successful entrepreneurs, VCs, funds, incubators, influencers, investors, prospective customers, future buyers and partners

Learning from the best: UNLEASH America will help put product development, sales and marketing on the fast track to success.

The UNLEASH Startup Award competition winners and finalists often announce investment rounds or acquisition shortly after the show. Examples of funding include Textio ($43 million), MobieTrain ($8 million) and Our Tandem ($2 million) and acquisitions include Peakon ($700 million), Clustree ($19 million), CandidateID, TalentBin and PaddleHR.

Pre-event summits on Tuesday, May 7

For those arriving early and eager to maximize their networking and learning opportunities, UNLEASH America features an array of stimulating summits on Tuesday, May 7. The lineup includes the Vendor Summit, the Talent Acquisition Summit, the HR Tech Transformation Summit, the Strategic Alliances Summit, and the UKG Skills Summit, in addition to two exclusive workshops led by Josh Bersin and Kirstin Ferguson. These events, and the exhilarating kickoff party that evening, present incredible chances to connect with industry leaders, learn from the best and celebrate the future of HR.

About UNLEASH

UNLEASH is the go-to marketplace for human resources and breakthrough technologies that shape the future of work, and is an essential source of news, analysis and market trends that inspire and empower organizational leaders worldwide. UNLEASH is a platform to share ideas that work, network and do business, and its mission is to be the world's number one destination and marketplace for human resources, recruitment and learning leaders globally. UNLEASH is headquartered in London, UK with operations across Europe and the United States.

About UNLEASH America

TheUNLEASH America Conference Expo in Las Vegas is the most influential HR marketplace in America. For a decade, UNLEASH has been the proving ground for startups, scaleups, breakthrough technologies and global innovators shaping HR. For more information, please visit https://www.unleash.ai/unleashamerica/.

