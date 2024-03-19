Anzeige
WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
Tradegate
19.03.24
15:30 Uhr
443,20 Euro
+2,60
+0,59 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MASTERCARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MASTERCARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
443,20443,4016:06
443,20443,6016:03
ACCESSWIRE
19.03.2024 | 15:50
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth: Mastercard: What to Expect at the 2024 Global Inclusive Growth Summit

In this video interview, Devex's Raj Kumar and Mastercard's Shamina Singh share what they're looking forward to from this year's summit.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth
Sponsored by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

By Devex Partnerships

Ahead of the 2024 Global Inclusive Growth Summit in Washington, D.C., on April 18, Devex President and Editor-in-Chief Raj Kumar sat down with Shamina Singh, founder and president at the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and executive vice president of sustainability at Mastercard.

Watch the video above for an exciting speaker announcement as well as the inside track on this year's summit, which has become an essential event for solutions-focused conversations on inclusive growth.

Register for the livestream of the 2024 Global Inclusive Growth Summit, taking place on Thursday, April 18.

About the author

Devex Partnerships
Thanks for reading and for your interest in Devex. In collaboration with our partners, Devex's partnerships editorial team produces content to promote a partner's work or perspectives on a particular issue. It gives actors across the global development sector - including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, aid agencies and government institutions - the opportunity to go beyond traditional advertising and tell their stories in an impactful way. If you'd like to learn more about how you can shine a spotlight on a particular issue with Devex, please email partnerships@devex.com. We look forward to hearing from you.

Follow along the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth's journey to advance equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard-center-inclusive-growth
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
