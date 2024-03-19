Anzeige
19.03.2024
19.03.2024
Decisions Taken by Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors' Organising Meeting

HELSINKI, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At its organising meeting held after the Annual General Meeting Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors made the following decisions:

Chaim Katzman was re-elected as the Chairman and F. Scott Ball and Sandy Koifman were re-elected as the Deputy Chairmen of the Board of Directors.

The following Board members were elected to the Board of Directors' Committees:

Audit and Governance Committee
Adi Jemini (Chairman)
Sandy Koifman
Per-Anders Ovin and
Ljudmila Popova

Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Chaim Katzman (Chairman),


Yehuda (Judah) Angster,
F. Scott Ball
Sandy Koifman and
Per-Anders Ovin

Strategy and Investment Committee
David Lukes (Chairman),
Yehuda (Judah) Angster
F. Scott Ball
Zvi Gordon and
Chaim Katzman

Cyber Committee
Zvi Gordon (Chairman)
Ljudmila Popova and
Yehuda (Judah) Angster

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
Chief Financial Officer
Telephone +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.0 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/decisions-taken-by-citycon-oyj-s-board-of-directors--organising-meeting,c3948265

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/decisions-taken-by-citycon-oyjs-board-of-directors-organising-meeting-302093146.html

