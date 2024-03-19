Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription units in Xbrane Biopharma AB

The paid subscription units in Xbrane Biopharma AB will be delisted. Last trading day for XBRANE BTUwill be on March 20, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units -------------------------------------- Short name: XBRANE BTU -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021515111 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 325545 -------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications on telephone +46 8 405 7280, or iss@nasdaq.com.