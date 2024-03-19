Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Mega-Kurskatalysator - Vorbereitung der Phase-3 Studie soeben bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ADY1 | ISIN: SE0007789409 | Ticker-Symbol: 7XB
München
19.03.24
08:04 Uhr
0,094 Euro
-0,002
-1,98 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.03.2024 | 16:22
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription units in Xbrane Biopharma AB

The paid subscription units in Xbrane Biopharma AB will be delisted. Last
trading day for XBRANE BTUwill be on March 20, 2024. 



Instrument:  Paid subscription units
--------------------------------------
Short name:  XBRANE BTU       
--------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021515111      
--------------------------------------
Orderbook ID: 325545         
--------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications on telephone +46 8 405 7280, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.