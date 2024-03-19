NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Sweden Small Cap ESG Index Futures - start of trading on March 21, 2024 (80/24)

As previously announced in Notices, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) will introduce the Sweden Small Cap ESG Index Futures. The trading start date has now been set to March 21, 2024. For further product information, please see Notices from February 20, 2024: Exchange Notice IT Notice For a list of available instruments, please visit: https://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/optionsandfutures/microsite?Instrument=SE0021486 339 For further information please contact your Nasdaq representative, or product manager Tomas Körberg. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1205008