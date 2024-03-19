Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.03.2024
Mega-Kurskatalysator - Vorbereitung der Phase-3 Studie soeben bestätigt!
GlobeNewswire
19.03.2024 | 16:22
82 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Sweden Small Cap ESG Index Futures - start of trading on March 21, 2024 (80/24)

As previously announced in Notices, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq
Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) will introduce the Sweden Small Cap ESG
Index Futures. The trading start date has now been set to March 21, 2024. 

For further product information, please see Notices from February 20, 2024:

Exchange Notice

IT Notice



For a list of available instruments, please visit:

https://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/optionsandfutures/microsite?Instrument=SE0021486
339 



For further information please contact your Nasdaq representative, or product
manager Tomas Körberg. 

For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1205008
