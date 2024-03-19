Envista: DEXIS Enhances its Dental Implant Ecosystem with Intraoral Scanning Software Update - DEXIS IS ScanFlow

DEXISIS ScanFlow v.1.0.10 adds new series of guided workflows and AI enhancements to optimize the dental implant workflow.?

QUAKERTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Earlier this year, DEXIS launched its dental implant ecosystem so clinicians can manage their entire implant workflow, from diagnosis to delivery, with one integrated toolset. To enhance workflow efficiencies, DEXIS announces the release of a new intraoral scanning update, DEXISIS ScanFlow v.1.0.10. The update includes a new series of guided workflows, enhancements to its AI capabilities, and an integration with DEXIS Imaging Suite software version 10.

"We are excited to introduce our latest DEXIS intraoral scanning software update, aimed at boosting productivity for DEXIS software owners and implant workflows," says Brian Gooch, VP of Marketing at DEXIS. "We've made scanning fast and easy, even for more complex situations. Digital impression data is important for implant case planning, so we enable highly accurate data to be incorporated into chairside or open workflows, and easily shared with labs or colleagues."

The IS ScanFlow software update maintains high-speed scanning, user-friendly interface, precise data capture, and an open, flexible system. Early adopters have provided positive feedback, highlighting the system's ease of use and its ability to reliably capture accurate data.

Early adopters have reported positive feedback, highlighting the wide range of cases they're able to accurately capture data for:?

"The DEXIS IS 3800W intraoral scanner and its predecessors have enabled me to apply digital dentistry to all my prosthetic and implant cases," says Dr. Sebastian Patzelt. "Now, with the new AI applications in DEXIS IS ScanFlow, I'm able to digitize the soft and hard tissues of the oral cavity for fixed, removable or implant cases accurately and efficiently. *"

IS ScanFlow v1.0.10 aims to maximize productivity through AI-driven tools for dentists.?

The new release adds a brand-new AI Matching tool that simplifies data capture in complex situations like multiple scan bodies, full and partial edentulism.

It also includes algorithm enhancements to its Implant Scan Body AI Assist tool which automatically detects scan bodies and reduces noise in the data, corrects artifacts and enhances details - furthering the automation of precise data capture.

IS ScanFlow v 1.0.10 introduces guided dental workflows to cut manual tasks and simplify processes.?

Users now have the flexibility to fill out case information before initiating scanning or after completion, thanks to the new CaseFlow Manager tool. Regardless of the chosen option, users can then move into an easy, guided workflow that automates manual processes, predicts next steps, and assists in acquiring data for the selected indication.

The brand-new Full Arch Implant workflow guides users through the data-capture workflow for a full arch case and then automatically aligns the scans in occlusion, allowing for one consolidated dataset to send to a lab or manufacturer.

IS ScanFlow v 1.0.10 also facilitates efficient lab communication by enabling users to view case progress and real-time lab status updates directly within the Patient History screen. This allows easy collaboration, reduction in delays, and timely completion of tasks.

IS ScanFlow integrates with DTX Studio Clinic to connect the implant workflow

"The true power of IS ScanFlow is seen when paired with the core of the DEXIS implant ecosystem-DTX Studio Clinic," says Brian Gooch, VP of Marketing at DEXIS. "Packed with smart tools and advanced algorithms, DTX Studio Clinic serves as the clinic's imaging homebase, diagnostic hub, and treatment planning navigator. It connects each step of the implant process together and now, when purchased with an intraoral scanner, comes at no extra cost.?

"Implant workflow productivity can be maximized by integrating IS ScanFlow into the rest of the tools and software within the DEXIS digital ecosystem - where practices can manage an entire implant case, from diagnosis to delivery, with one integrated toolset."

To learn more about DEXIS and the latest IS ScanFlow software version, visit https://www.dexis.com.

About DEXIS

DEXIS has been a global leading brand in digital radiography for 70+ years. Today, DEXIS has brought together the most trusted brands in 3D imaging, intraoral scanning solutions, and diagnostic software to provide patients with a complete digital diagnostic solution under a brand name. Our innovative award-winning technology enhances how the patient is diagnosed, accelerates the workflow, and delivers simple treatment paths with better patient outcomes. For more information, please visit https://www.dexis.com.

*Dr. Robert Pauley is a paid consultant for DEXIS

Contact Information

Hayley Reed

Regional Marketing Director, DEXIS IOS

hayley.reed@envistaco.com

(714) 628-8533

SOURCE: DEXIS

View the original press release on newswire.com.