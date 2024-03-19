NETbuilder: Software Consulting Group Secures Strategic Private Equity Investment From Cow Corner

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / The Software Consulting Group ("SCG"), trading through its brands NETbuilder and The Software Institute, leading providers of technology transformation solutions, has secured strategic investment from Cow Corner, a UK investment business focused on supporting high-growth services and software businesses.

This investment signifies a pivotal moment for SCG; with the support and resources provided by Cow Corner, NETbuilder and The Software Institute will strengthen their market position and continue to lead in the delivery of cutting-edge technology solutions. Clients and partners can expect the same level of dedication, expertise, and quality service that they have come to trust, now with additional resources to fuel innovation and drive growth.

"We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with Cow Corner," said Tony Lysak, CEO of SCG. "The investment marks a new chapter for our company, enabling us to enhance our capabilities and drive greater value for our clients. We look forward to leveraging the expertise and resources of Cow Corner to support our ambitious growth plans."

Both NETbuilder and The Software Institute brands have earned recognition for their exceptional quality and commitment to excellence. With a focus on delivering tailored technology solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses, the SCG business has established itself as a trusted partner in the industry with a reputation for being at the forefront of technological innovation with an unrelenting focus on clients and their continuously evolving Digital, Cloud and Cyber requirements.

"We were attracted to the Software Consulting Group by its singular focus on delivering outstanding solutions for clients using the highest calibre people trained in leading technologies. The trading brands (NETbuilder and The Software Institute) have received excellent market recognition and awards in a rapid timescale and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to support Tony and his first class team to deliver on their ambition," said Chris Woolley, Partner at Cow Corner.

Contact Information

Camilla Harvey

Head of Marketing

charvey@netbuilder.com

SOURCE: NETbuilder

View the original press release on newswire.com.