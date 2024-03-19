Build Productions: Meet Matt Risinger at JLC LIVE

Learn about the Real Rebuild Build Original Series

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / JLC LIVE 2024 March 21- 23 at the Rhode Island Convention Center is the event for residential construction professionals in the New England area. This premier event includes conference sessions, industry leaders, educational tracks and special events.

Do not miss out Matt Risinger's session on The Real Rebuild - How I Built My House and My Business on Saturday, March 23 from 10:00am - 11:30am. Matt, CEO of Risinger Build and Founder of The Build Show, will talk about the build of his family home using the tools and techniques he prefers based on building science and sustainability resulting a healthy and comfortable home. Find out if Matt accomplished his goals for his home including passive level air tightness, durability, and energy efficiency. Hear about the experiences Matt and his family have had since moving in, what they would do differently, what they did right, and how his home is performing today. Check out The Real Rebuild Build Original Series!

The Build Show is the leading video storytelling platform that provides building science knowledge and insight to inspire higher quality residential construction outcomes. Host of The Build Show, Matt Risinger has a devoted following of over 1.7M across The Build Show platforms including Build Show LIVE, YouTube, Instagram and the Build Podcast. With over 5M average monthly video views by professional builders, remodelers, architects, and homeowners, The Build Show is the most viewed building science edutainment platform. The Build Show partners with leading construction manufacturers, organizations, and companies, providing customized advertisement and sponsorship opportunities that deliver impactful marketing results.

