MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation: MiTAC and TYAN Present Cutting-Edge Server Solutions for Cloud Computing at CloudFest 2024

RUST, Germany, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corp.(TSE:3706), MiTAC Computing Technology and its server brand TYAN®, the leading manufacturer in server platform design worldwide, unveil their latest cloud server platforms at CloudFest 2024, Booth H12. These platforms feature the newest processors from the AMD EPYC 9004 series, AMD Ryzen 7000 series, and 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable, making them ideal for next-generation data centers and cloud computing.

MiTAC Showcases an Advanced Cloud and Datacenter Solution Supported by 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

Over a decade, MiTAC and Intel have been vital strategic partners, working together to create top-tier server products for cloud computing and next-gen demanding workloads. Last year, Intel transferred the rights to develop and sell products utilizing Intel Datacenter Solution Group (DSG) designs to MiTAC. Today, MiTAC showcases one of its DSG product lineups tailored for cloud, enterprise, and AI workloads at CloudFest. The Intel Server System M50FCP1UR204, presented by MiTAC, represents the 1U solution from the Intel Server M50FCP Family (formerly Fox Creek Pass). Featuring 5th/4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, the Intel Server M50FCP Family is a full-featured, performance-optimized 2-socket server platform, including both 1U and 2U options, can be configured to support a wide range of mainstream needs. With powerful compute capabilities, built-in accelerators, and high-speed I/O and memory bandwidth, the Intel Server System M50FCP Family is an ideal choice for data-intensive mainstream workloads.

TYAN's New Cloud Computing Servers Leverage the Power of AMD EPYC 9004 and Ryzen 7000 Series Processors

"Scalability, high availability, reliability, performance, energy efficiency, support for virtualization, and network connectivity are among the most crucial aspects that cloud computing servers should possess to meet the demands of modern enterprises," said Eric Kuo, Vice President of Server Infrastructure Business Unit, MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation. "By harnessing the capabilities of AMD's new CPUs, I believe TYAN cloud platforms could offer these features and more."

TYAN's Transport CX TD76-B8058, designed in a 2U 4-node format, harnesses the power of AMD EPYC 9004 processors for high-density cloud server deployment. Each server node offers 16 DDR5-4800 DIMM slots, 4 hot-swappable E1.s drive bays, 2 NVMe M.2 slots, 1 OCP v3.0 LAN mezzanine slot, and 1 standard PCIe 5.0 x16 slot. With front I/O for the shortest network cable routing, rear-accessible, hot-swappable cooling fans, and redundant 80+ Titanium power supplies, it ensures optimal system serviceability.

For cloud service providers looking for entry-level servers, TYAN presents the Transport CX GX40-B8016. It's a compact 1U server ideal for front-end portal and edge computing tasks in datacenters. It comes with 4 DDR5-4800 UDIMM slots, supports up to 4 SATA drives, 2 NVMe M.2 slots, and one PCIe 5.0 x16 slot. Powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology, Transport CX GX40-B8016 is boasted about low-power consumption and manageability by cloud service providers.

TYAN Thunder CX TD76-B5658: Optimized For High-density Cloud Server Deployment

Other than the above, TYAN also exhibits new Intel Emerald Rapids platform this time. Thunder CX TD76-B5658 is a 4-node high-density designed server for CSPs, with a mainstream 2U form factor. It features shared system fans, redundant 80+ Titanium power supplies, and hot-swappable modules for easy maintenance. It also includes front I/O for easy network cable management. Each node is powered by a single 5th/4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor and supports PCIe 5.0 x16, OCP v3.0 LAN mezzanine, and NVMe M.2 SSDs.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp, a MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706) subsidiary, specializes in cloud and edge computing solutions and has over 30 years of design and manufacturing expertise. With a strong focus on large-scale data centers, the company offers flexible and customized supply models for various systems and applications. Its product lineup includes TYAN servers, 5G ORAN servers, high-performance AI servers, and data center products. Intel Datacenter Solutions Group (DSG) transited its business to MiTAC since July 2023, allowing MiTAC expanding its product offerings with cutting-edge total cost of ownership solutions for next-gen data center equipment.

MiTAC Computing Technology Official website: www.mitacmct.com

MiTAC DSG website: https://datacentersolutions.mitacmct.com/

About TYAN

TYAN, as a leading server brand of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation under the MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706), designs, manufactures and markets advanced x86 and x86-64 server/workstation board technology, platforms and server solution products. Its products are sold to OEMs, VARs, System Integrators and Resellers worldwide for a wide range of applications. TYAN enables its customers to be technology leaders by providing scalable, highly-integrated, and reliable products for a wide range of applications such as server appliances and solutions for HPC, hyper-scale/data center, server storage, AI and security appliance markets. For more information, please visit TYAN's website at http://www.tyan.com or MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website at http://www.mitacmct.com

