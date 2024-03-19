LILLIUS Drives Sells Out LILLI NFT Crypto.com Exclusive Edition Fast

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / The LILLI NFT Crypto.com Exclusive Edition , published by LILLIUS on 29 February, sold out in just three minutes. This highlights the public's interest in the digitisation of sports and art. LILLI NFTs offer users the ability to gain more energy and rewards in the LILLIUS application.

The LILLI NFT Crypto.com Exclusive Edition NFTs were exclusively released by Crypto.com, the world's largest virtual asset exchange, as a limited edition of 500 ahead of the official launch of the LILLIUS platform version.

LILLIUS AI Sports Challenge Platform offers users the ability to easily follow the exercise know-how of famous sports stars such as Shin Yu-bin, Lee Yong-dae, and Lee Dae-hoon via smartphone in a challenge format. Utilizing proprietary AI motion recognition technology, it not only assists users in sports training with correct posture but also provides real-time feedback on results and rewards users with digital assets based on challenge outcomes, aiming to cultivate users' exercise habits.

LILLIUS CEO Kim Joo-yeon stated, "With the launch of LILLI NFT this time, we will actively expand LILLIUS' sports blockchain ecosystem and provide innovative sports experiences to users worldwide through successful global expansion alongside the recent achievement of attracting investment from global crypto funds."

Meanwhile, LILLIUS is gearing up for the official launch of the LILLIUS version in March and the second release of LILLI NFT.

