WKN: 859768 | ISIN: SE0000148884 | Ticker-Symbol: SEBA
19.03.24
09:19 Uhr
13,650 Euro
+0,090
+0,66 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
19.03.2024 | 17:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in SEB (81/24)

The Annual General Meeting - of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) held
today, March 19, 2024, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of SEK
3.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.50 per share. The
Ex-date is March 20, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a
re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in SEB
(SEBA). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1205073
