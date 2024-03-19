NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in SEB (81/24)

The Annual General Meeting - of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) held today, March 19, 2024, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.50 per share. The Ex-date is March 20, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in SEB (SEBA). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1205073