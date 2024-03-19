Germany made progress with its hydrogen strategy, while Australia announced plans for a hydrogen feasibility study. Canada and Germany have agreed to establish a "first-of-its-kind" transatlantic hydrogen corridor. The Canadian government said the deal positions the nation as a priority market for Germany to source hydrogen, granting Canadian producers a first-mover advantage and solidifying Canada's leadership in globally supplying clean hydrogen. Germany's H2Global Foundation will oversee coordinated auctions to connect Canadian hydrogen exporters with German buyers, aiming to secure commercially ...

