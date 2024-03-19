Lingda Group says it is dropping plans to invest in a 20 GW solar cell factory due to poor macroeconomic conditions, challenges in the PV industry, financing constraints, and other external factors. Lingda Group has announced its decision to scrap its investment in the construction of Tongling's 20 GW solar cell production base. Initially, Lingda had planned to invest approximately CNY 9. 150 billion ($1. 27 billion) in Tongling for the phased construction of a PV cell production project. The first phase aimed to establish a 10 GW TOPCon cell production line, followed by a second phase focusing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...