MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Achieves Record Revenues and 25% Organic Growth in February 2024

MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Achieves Record Revenues and 25% Organic Growth in February 2024 March 19, 2024 (18:15 CET) - MGI - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), is pleased to announce record-breaking revenues and exceptional organic growth for the month of February 2024. With an impressive organic growth trajectory, the company's organic growth rate has increased from 1% in Q2 2023 to 16% in Q4 2023, 18% in January 2024 and 25% in February 2024, demonstrating an impressive growth trajectory. This significant increase in organic growth, further builds on the recently reported accelerating growth, underscoring MGI's strong market position and ongoing commitment to innovation. Key factors driving this robust growth include: New Customer Onboardings: MGI has successfully onboarded new customers and has a substantial pipeline of additional new customers in the coming quarters. Including several large blue-chip clients, reflecting the confidence of industry leaders in our solutions. Increased Budgets from Existing Customers: Following the budget cuts in 2022/2023 due to economic headwinds, MGI is seeing an increase in advertising budgets from existing customers. Rising Demand for ID-less Targeting Solutions: By leveraging its AI technology, MGI continues to meet the growing demand for privacy-first advertising solutions. Our pioneering efforts in ID-less targeting have positioned us as leaders in the industry, driving interest and adoption among advertisers. Remco Westermann, CEO of MGI: "We have dedicated years to developing privacy-first AI solutions that empower advertisers to reach consumers without relying on identifiers. Our sustained growth, fueled by new customer acquisitions and expanded partnerships, underscores the effectiveness of our approach. As we look ahead, we are excited about the opportunities for further innovation and collaboration, as well as the impending release of new products across the advertising value chain." Responsible parties This press release contains inside information that MGI - Media and Games Invest SE is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire upon publication of this press release. For further information, please contact: Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com Danesh Zare

Senior Investor Relations Manager

+46 70 916 7932

danesh.zare@mgi-se.com About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) operates a fast-growing, profitable ad-software platform that matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply while improving results through first party data from own games as well as AI driven contextual data solutions. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. Through investments in organic growth and innovation, as well as targeted M&A, MGI has built a one-stop shop for programmatic advertising, enabling companies to buy and sell ad space across all digital devices (mobile apps, web, connected TV and digital out of home), with the mission to make advertising better. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has three secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se. Forward-looking statements This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release, including the pro-forma financial figures addressed therein, are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and pro-forma financial numbers are reasonable it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this release (including the pro-forma financial figures) are free from errors and readers of this release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this release, unless it is so required by law or applicable stock exchange rules.

File: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Achieves Record Revenues and 25% Organic Growth in February 2024



