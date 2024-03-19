Otis Worldwide Corporation: Otis Brazil Joins U.N. Companies With Refugees Forum

Forum is a joint initiative of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the UN Global Compact in Brazil

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Otis Brazil has joined as a Participant Company of the U.N.-affiliated Companies with Refugees Forum as part of its commitment to promoting inclusion. Otis Brazil is a subsidiary of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS), the world leader in the manufacture, installation and service of elevators and escalators.

The Companies with Refugees Forum is an initiative of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and UN Global Compact Brazil. Company members commit to supporting the inclusion of refugees in the job market. It aims to promote the sharing of experiences, provide trainings for the hiring of refugees and exchange best practices for integrating refugees into the workplace and society, along with other supportive experiences for this population. In addition, Otis is a global signatory of the United Nations Global Compact.

"We are honored to be a member of the Companies with Refugees Forum, which is fully aligned with Otis' global commitment to inclusion. By becoming a member, we are formalizing the actions we have already implemented for the inclusion and hiring of refugees, as well as for ensuring equal opportunities," said Cristiane Fiorezzi, Human Resources Director, Otis Latin America.

One example of these actions is a collaboration established since 2022 with Missão Paz a philanthropic institution that supports and welcomes immigrants and refugees in the city of São Paulo.

Sara Marta joined Otis Brazil in 2023 as an Electromechanical Assembler through this initiative. "I am Angolan, from Luanda, and I came to Brazil with my parents and siblings. I went to Missão Paz to look for a job and prepare my CV, and I was recommended for the position at Otis. I was warmly welcomed and treated with respect and integrity. I never felt like I was treated differently from anyone else. Finding work is very difficult, so I'm very grateful for the opportunity and the trust they placed in me."

To learn more about working at Otis, visit www.otis.com/careers.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.3 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.3 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 71,000 people strong, including 42,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook@OtisElevatorCo.

