Ideon Media Announces New Digital Audio Advertising Solution, Ideon Audio, Powered by Consumable

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Ideon Media, Canada's leading independent digital media company, announced today an exclusive partnership with Consumable to expand their audio advertising offerings in the Canadian Market.

The partnership signifies a pivotal moment for Ideon Media as it launches Ideon Audio, to enrich its portfolio of offerings and solidify its position in the Canadian digital media ecosystem.

Consumable has an esteemed reputation for high-quality audio content and their engaged audience base aligns seamlessly with the commitment Ideon Media has to innovation and client success. Through this exclusive partnership, Ideon Media gains access to premium audio inventory, enabling the launch of Ideon Audio, a dynamic platform that provides advertisers with unparalleled opportunities to connect with Canadian audiences through immersive audio experiences.

"This exclusive partnership marks a significant stride forward for Ideon Media, reinforcing our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions for Canadian advertisers.'' said RJ Pauloski, Chief Revenue Officer of Ideon Media. "We're excited to join forces with Consumable and continue to revolutionize the Canadian digital media industry."

"We are thrilled to partner with Ideon Media to bring our exclusive audio supply to Canadian-based brands & agencies," said Mark Levin, CEO of Consumable Inc. "Our Visual Audio product is designed to captivate audiences with audio-first media, and with Ideon Media's deep experience in the Canadian advertising market we couldn't be more excited to power this new capability for Ideon Media and their brand partners."

ABOUT Consumable

Consumable is the leading emerging digital audio technology company dedicated to delivering innovative and engaging content experiences and streamlined audio buying through their EASI DSP. The Visual Audio product combines the power of audio with visually compelling elements, offering a unique advertising solution for brands and marketers.

ABOUT IDEON MEDIA

Ideon Media is Canada's leading independent digital media company. As the single point of exclusive access to premium Canadian and international publications, Ideon reaches 19 million engaged Canadians through digital advertising solutions that deliver results.

At the forefront of digital storytelling, Ideon Media empowers brands to connect with their target audiences like never before. Ideon Media combines scale with innovation across digital media, connected television, digital audio, programmatic and native platforms.

For more information or interview requests: Leah Coyne at leah.coyne@ideonmedia.com

