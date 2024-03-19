Travel Nevada Adventure Centers to Drive Tourism, Create Jobs, and Boost Infrastructure

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / A first of its kind project that combines federal, state, and community resources and designed to engage and educate about Nevada's outdoor recreation landscape has reached a new milestone with the approval of design documents, advancing the project to its next stage.

Nevada has the second largest capacity for outdoor recreation in the nation, but there is a deficit in outdoor recreation infrastructure. To help address that gap, in 2022, the Nevada Division of Tourism (Travel Nevada) applied for a highly competitive grant through the Economic Development Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce and was awarded $3,712,000 for two Adventure Centers to serve visitors in the Las Vegas and Reno metropolitan areas. State parcels were identified in Boulder City and Carson City to house these recreation hubs, and plans have been in the works to develop the design of the facilities that will provide a one-stop shop for outdoor recreation experiences and education.

Working with State Public Works and LGA Architecture, design documents for both Adventure Centers were recently finalized and approved.

In Boulder City, architects took inspiration from the city's connection and proximity to Lake Mead and incorporated design elements into the project that emulate the shapes of water.

The Adventure Center in Carson City will be part of the Nevada State Railroad Museum campus, and architects designed the space to fit within the context of the railroad's surroundings.

"More so than ever before, the need to enhance Nevada's outdoor recreation infrastructure and status within the outdoor recreation tourism economy has become strikingly apparent," said Brenda Scolari, Director, Nevada Department of Tourism & Cultural Affairs. "As a state with 86% public land, outdoor activities will always be a primary tourism asset that requires investment."

As such, the newly developed Adventure Centers will serve as regional activity hubs that express the character of the region through their site placement and architecture. The total cost of both projects is just over $6 million and are utilizing existing state-owned parcels of land. The centers will welcome visitors and residents and be staffed with experts who will provide outdoor enthusiasts with safety and conservation information, connection to vetted local tour guides and outfitters, and a better understanding of outdoor activities in the region.

Travel research indicates that outdoor recreation is a key motivator for travelers and continues to be on the rise. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Economic Analysis, outdoor recreation contributed $6.1 billion to Nevada's GDP in 2022, an increase of $1.9 billion over 2021.The state's ability to provide the best possible outdoor experience will be greatly enhanced by these facilities whose sole purpose is to engage with and educate visitors. At the same time, local businesses are supported and incubated, incentivizing growth in each community's outdoor recreation economy and creating new jobs.

Editors: renderings of the Adventure Centers found here.

***

Travel Nevada (the Nevada Division of Tourism) is part of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. It is responsible for promoting and marketing Nevada as a travel destination. Operating within a performance-based budget structure, Travel Nevada is funded solely by a percentage of lodging tax paid by overnight guests throughout the state. For more, visit TravelNevada.biz.

Contact:

Tracie Barnthouse

tbarnthouse@travelnevada.com; 775-350-5386

SOURCE: Travel Nevada

View the original press release on accesswire.com