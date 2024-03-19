Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Mega-Kurskatalysator - Vorbereitung der Phase-3 Studie soeben bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19EWG | ISIN: XS1582205040 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
19.03.24
16:15 Uhr
97,27 Euro
+0,05
+0,05 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
STATKRAFT AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STATKRAFT AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,1697,5020:39
97,2897,3320:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2024 | 19:58
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Statkraft AS successfully places EUR 1 billion dual-tranche green bond

(Oslo, 19 March 2024) Today, Statkraft has issued a dual-tranche EUR 1 billion senior unsecured bond offering under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme. The bonds mature in March 2032 and 2039 and pay a fixed coupon of 3.375% and 3.75% respectively and are expected to be rated A from S&P and A- from Fitch (both stable).

Both tranches were substantially oversubscribed, and more than 200 investors participated in the transaction.

An equivalent amount to the net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to finance Eligible Projects as specified in Statkraft' s Green Finance Framework.

Commenting on the issue, Anna Nord Bjercke, Chief Financial Officer, said;

"We are very pleased with the success of this bond issue. The interest shown by investors with combined books more than 5x covered and the competitive pricing demonstrates the international market's confidence in Statkraft."

Barclays, Nordea, DNB Markets, Danske Bank, UniCredit and Société Generale acted as joint bookrunners on the bond issue.

Statkraft will apply for the bonds to be listed on Euronext Dublin.

The EMTN Offering Circular and Green Finance Framework are available on Statkraft' s website:

https://www.statkraft.com/IR/funding/

For further information, please contact:

Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205

VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.