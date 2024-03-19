Kallidus, an industry leading provider of learning and development software, has announced that Harry Chapman-Walker has been named CEO taking over from Stephen Read.

Having joined Kallidus in 2013, Harry helped grow the business over the past 11 years, originally starting in the sales team. Most recently, Harry led the company's effort to establish its business in North America.

Today, Kallidus serves over 1,200 customers with over 200 Kallidus employees across the UK, the US, and Canada.

Rob Caul, Kallidus founder and former CEO, said "I'm excited to announce Harry Chapman-Walker as Kallidus's new CEO. Harry has helped the company to become a leading provider of learning development software and content."

Harry Chapman-Walker, CEO of Kallidus said, "I'm incredibly proud to have an opportunity to lead Kallidus through its next phase of growth. Having worked for Kallidus for 11 years, I know how highly our customers value our HCM, L&D software and e-learning content. We'll work hard to make it easy for customers to support their people, to empower our own employees to achieve great things, and to deliver strong returns for all stakeholders."

Kallidus is partnered with Apse Capital, a London-based private equity firm specialising in investing in tech-enabled B2B businesses in high-growth sectors across Europe.

