Introducing a Flavorful Range of Prebiotic Jars Pouches and New Tasty Snacks Parents and Little Ones Will Love

Beech-Nut® Nutrition Company, a leading baby and toddler food manufacturer, launches seven new food and snack innovations made with ingredients like prebiotics, whole milk yogurt, fruits, and veggies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319161223/en/

Beech-Nut Nutrition Company 2024 Innovation Product Line (Photo: Business Wire)

Organic Fruit Yogurt Jars with Prebiotics : Beech-Nut is launching the first baby food offering available in a jar or tub with prebiotics. The new jars will be available in two flavors Banana Berry and Banana Orange ideal for babies 6 months and up*. Organic Fruit Yogurt Jars with Prebiotics are USDA-certified organic, made with whole milk yogurt and non-GMO ingredients, and provide one full serving of fruit.

: Beech-Nut is launching the first baby food offering available in a jar or tub with prebiotics. The new jars will be available in two flavors Banana Berry and Banana Orange ideal for babies 6 months and up*. Organic Fruit Yogurt Jars with Prebiotics are USDA-certified organic, made with whole milk yogurt and non-GMO ingredients, and provide one full serving of fruit. Smoothies with Prebiotics: Ideal for babies 12 months and up*, Smoothies with Prebiotics are available in two flavors Apple, Cherry, Kiwi, Purple Carrot Yogurt and Banana, Mango, Passion Fruit Yogurt. Each pouch provides a full serving of fruit and is made with whole milk yogurt, non-GMO ingredients, and no added sweeteners.

Beech-Nut's three new snacks are delicious, on-the-go options made with fruit.

Jammin' Waffles : Beech-Nut innovates its toasted mini waffles with the addition of a tasty fruit filling for a fun toddler snack. Introducing flavors Pear Raspberry and Peach Mango, Jammin' Waffles are made with non-GMO ingredients, free of artificial flavors, and ideal for babies 12 months and up*. Each flavor is available in a box of five with two waffles per pack.

: Beech-Nut innovates its toasted mini waffles with the addition of a tasty fruit filling for a fun toddler snack. Introducing flavors Pear Raspberry and Peach Mango, Jammin' Waffles are made with non-GMO ingredients, free of artificial flavors, and ideal for babies 12 months and up*. Each flavor is available in a box of five with two waffles per pack. Fruti Bites with Hidden Veggies: Launching in a variety pack with flavors Blueberry Apple Quinoa and Apple Chia, these soft fruit chews contain fruit and veggies in every bite. The larger pack contains 12 individual serving-size bags perfect for lunchboxes, on-the-go, and pantry stock-ups. Fruti Bites are made with non-GMO ingredients, are gluten-free, and contain no artificial colors or flavors. They are ideal for babies 18 months and up*.

"Beech-Nut's innovations for 2024 were crafted to provide fun and flavorful food options that discerning parents are looking for," said Senior Brand Director, Jon Harrington. "We're excited to further expand our snack offerings with options that incorporate ingredients like prebiotics, fruits, and veggies to provide parents with great options they know their child will love."

In March, families can find these products at Walmart and other major grocers nationwide. To find Beech-Nut in stores near you, please visit www.beechnut.com/where-to-buy/.

ABOUT Beech-Nut® Nutrition Company

Since 1931, Beech-Nut® Nutrition Company has been a leader in the baby food category and is the #1 jarred baby food in the market. Beech-Nut operates a state-of-the-art LEED-certified manufacturing facility in Amsterdam, New York, where it produces a variety of organic, conventional, and non-GMO-certified baby and toddler foods. Beech-Nut is a subsidiary of Hero AG of Lenzburg, Switzerland, a global leader in consumer goods and infant feeding.

*Or when advised by your pediatrician. Consult with your pediatrician about when to introduce your baby to solid or new foods.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319161223/en/

Contacts:

Izabela Socha Carr

978-771-1694

iza@junapr.com