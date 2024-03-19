Vytalize Health Named to Forbes' 2024 List of America's Best Startup Employers

Prestigious business publication recognizes the value-based care enabler for its employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth, ranking the organization fifth among healthcare companies

HOBOKEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Vytalize Health, a leading risk-bearing provider enablement platform, announced it has been ranked 5th among healthcare organizations and 80th overall nationally in the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers for 2024. The list showcases the top 500 companies selected from a pool of 3,000 privately held U.S. firms based on criteria centered around employee satisfaction, employer reputation, and company growth.

"Vytalize Health is dedicated to creating a work environment that attracts and retains top talent. Being a pioneer is inherently challenging, especially in the dynamic landscape of today's healthcare industry. However, by prioritizing investments in our employees and fostering a culture of innovation where individuals are empowered and supported, we can fulfill our promise to revolutionize care and enhance outcomes for our patients nationwide," said Faris Ghawi, Vytalize Health Co-Founder and CEO.

Vytalize Health has made remarkable strides in advancing value-based care with a unique model that focuses on helping primary care providers strengthen their relationships with patients. The recognition by Forbes comes on the heels of significant nationwide growth driven by Vytalize Health's data-driven processes, innovative financial incentives, and collaborative solutions designed to improve the overall healthcare delivery system. In 2023, the company earned the 26th spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. In addition, Vytalize Health was recognized as an Inc. Best Workplace for 2023.

The Forbes list is the result of an exhaustive analysis done in partnership with the market research firm Statista. The assessment included a review of articles, blogs, and social media posts pertaining to each employer. Statista evaluated online reviews, employee engagement, and company policies relating to inclusion, diversity, parental leave, and corporate policies. Ultimately, seven million data points were used to determine company scores, with the highest scores making Forbes' final top 500 ranking.

A complete list of America's Best Startup Employers for 2024 can be found here.

About Vytalize Health:

Vytalize Health is a risk-bearing provider enablement platform addressing the healthcare industry's biggest challenges with its cutting-edge value-based care delivery system. Vytalize partners with more than 5,000 leading providers to improve the quality of care through evidence-based medicine and a patient experience rooted in kindness. By delivering the right data at the right time in the workflow to physicians and their staff, Vytalize makes its partners more efficient and effective, allowing them to focus on proactive, personalized medicine to improve the value of care and lower costs. Learn more at www.vytalizehealth.com.

