Palm Beach County, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2024) - Redefining new home luxury with 100% contemporary home designs, GL Homes is introducing its expansion of the Lotus Brand - Lotus Edge. GL Homes's new development arrived in Boca Raton in February 2024, aiming to raise modern living standards with several unique floor plans that feature ultra-modern elevations. Lotus Edge was designed with present-day living in mind, offering sophistication and splendor to each home.

GL Homes' Lotus communities have been reimagining contemporary new home luxury since its launch in Boca Raton in 2019. The Lotus and Lotus Palm communities' success has established the Lotus brand as the pinnacle of modern luxury, and Lotus Edge pushes the boundaries of luxuriousness. With next-level modern home designs, GL Homes' Lotus Edge is Boca Raton's hottest spot for new luxury homes.

Beyond expansive floor plans and enhanced standard features, Lotus Edge highlights an ultramodern style that can be seen inside and out of each home, providing the epitome of luxurious living. Lotus Edge offers an incredible list of high-end features and selections for homebuyers to choose from when designing a new home, ensuring that dream homes are always built with the latest trends in contemporary living.

At the heart of Lotus Edge is GL Homes' values in quality and comfort. Setting higher luxury living standards, Lotus Edge features top-quality finishes, hardware, and materials ranging from premium flooring to ultramodern appliances. The upgrades to standard home features promise that Lotus Edge offers the best style and functionality. On top of premium home features, an impressive multimillion-dollar entry moment was designed for the community, and a state-of-the-art clubhouse showcasing brand-new, resort-style amenities.

Lotus Edge is conveniently located off Lyons Road near Glades Road, providing community members with easy access to all the favorable shopping, dining, and entertainment needed to enjoy life in one of the most sought-after Florida locations, which is also home to highly-rated schools with universities just a short distance away. Life in this desirable area also offers quick drives to beautiful beaches, scenic parks, and award-winning golf courses, making Lotus Edge the destination for a thriving style.

About GL Homes

Since its establishment in 1976, GL Homes has grown from a small, local Florida developer into one of the largest builders in the state. GL Homes' history highlights a unique success story. The company was built by Itchko Ezratti, who valued hard work, integrity, and quality craftsmanship and believed the combination of the three would flourish in the marketplace. Now Itchko's son, Misha Ezratti, is GL Homes' president and continues to push for the same culture started by his father, explicitly maintaining a business where every employee and customer is a part of the GL Homes family. This commitment to strong relationships and values can be seen in every home built by GL Homes today.

Over 45 years in the building business, GL Homes has won countless industry awards and accolades and more than 100,000 happy GL homeowners. This top luxury home builder has proven it knows how to build for the thriving Florida lifestyle.

