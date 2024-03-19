CNH Industrial: CNH Shakes Hands on Supportive Partnership With Tocal College in Australia

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / CNH has announced a new partnership with leading agricultural training provider Tocal College, which gives students access to the latest in precision ag technology. The company presented Tocal with two tractors, a Case IH Puma 165 and a New Holland T7.230 tractor, as part of a new three-year agreement.

"This is such a valuable collaboration, in that it provides the most up-to-date and technologically advanced machinery to share with our students, so they have the knowledge and skills they need to best equip them for life after college," said Darren Bayley, Tocal College Principal and Center Director.

"And, it not only allows us to introduce our younger full-time students to this type of technology, we can also use the machinery to upskill our current workforce and the hundreds of trainees we're supporting in the field."

CNH National Key Accounts Manager Tobie Payne said the company was proud to continue its investment in rural and regional communities, and to assist in training the next generation of Australian farmers at Tocal College.

As part of the agreement, CNH will utilise the college's facilities for staff and customer training, while Case IH and New Holland will be the major sponsors of the upcoming Tocal Field Days, where the brands will showcase a wide range of machinery, including the latest additions to their extensive line-ups.

"CNH and local dealers Double R New Holland and KP & DC Machinery are excited to partner with Tocal to showcase our world-leading technology and products," Tobie said.

"Australian farmers are global leaders in technology adoption and are actively managing two farms - a physical farm and a digital farm. This partnership exposes students to the digital side of farming, a critical tool in driving efficiency and profitability for our customers."

The two tractors will go straight to work across the college's 2,225-hectare property that includes commercial dairy, beef, poultry and cropping operations. The tractors will be upgraded to the latest model available every year with the newest suites of technology.

Tocal College staff have already received a full day of operator training from CNH representatives as well as dealers Double R New Holland and KP & DC Machinery. Ongoing service, training and support will be provided by CNH and the dealers for the duration of the partnership.

This partnership demonstrates CNH's commitment to supporting local communities and to educating the next generation of farmers in Australia, and across the globe.



