Intrusion, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 26, 2024

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Intrusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, after market close. In conjunction with the report, Tony Scott, CEO, and Kimberly Pinson, CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call will be broadcasted live in listen-only mode on the investor relations website.

Analysts and investors who would like to join the live call via teleconference are invited to dial in using the following information:

Date: Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT

United States (Toll-Free): +1-888-506-0062

International: +1-973-528-0011

Access Code: 147933

Webcast Access: Link

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conference call through April 9, 2024. The replay can be accessed by dialing +1-877-481-4010 and using the passcode 49940. International callers should dial +1-919-882-2331 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

About Intrusion, Inc.

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working with government entities, the company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield allows businesses to incorporate a Zero Trust, reputation-based security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known or unknown malicious connections from entering or exiting a network to help protect against zero-day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network elevates an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, comments about the performance of protections provided by our Intrusion Shield product and any other words that react to management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. They involve several risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the chances that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking

IR Contact

Alpha IR Group

Mike Cummings or Josh Carroll

INTZ@alpha-ir.com

