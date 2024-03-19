GivingData Announces Open API Framework and Integrated Payment Processing at PEAK2024

New enhancements facilitate seamless data sharing, document management, and payment processing.

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / GivingData, a leading provider of grants management software to family and private foundations, today announced the launch of an open API to streamline data sharing between foundation websites and CRM systems, along with a new payment processing feature and improvements to GD Cloud, GivingData's document management system. The announcement was made at the annual PEAK Grantmaking conference in Seattle, Washington.

"The expansion of our APIs makes it easier than ever for our foundation partners to move grant-related data to the cloud and synchronize contact data with other CRM systems they use to engage donors, grantees, and other constituents," said Eric Jones, Senior Director of Product Management. This rollout enables grantmakers to seamlessly integrate data with systems they use outside of GivingData and represents a new milestone in the evolution of our product architecture."

In addition to its open API, GivingData announced the forthcoming release of its new finance feature, which integrates with Bill.com to facilitate frictionless payment processing and record updates with other widely-used accounting software such as Intuit's Quickbooks and Sage Intacct. The new feature will provide foundation finance teams with real-time visibility into the status of payments to their grantees as well as the ability to verify charitable status and perform other time-intensive batch processes.

GivingData also announced new improvements to its cloud document management system, including the ability to access, edit, and save templated Microsoft Word documents directly within the GivingData platform. This eliminates the need for users to manage document templates outside of their GivingData site.

About GivingData

GivingData is a software company with a vision to transform how grantmaking foundations manage grants, knowledge, and relationships. Its customers include family and independent foundations that provide funding to nonprofit organizations and NGOs across the social impact sector at the regional, national, and global levels.

