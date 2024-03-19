Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2024) - Triple Point Resources Ltd. ("Triple Point" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Aidan Mills has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company, effective as of March 15, 2024.

Mr. Aidan Mills has more than 30 years of global experience as an executive and chartered engineer for businesses in the UK and North America. Mr. Mills attended Edinburgh University and received a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering as well as a Master of Business Administration with Distinction Degree from the Edinburgh Business School. From there, Mr. Mills has worked as an executive for international companies including British Petroleum, Husky Energy, Goldman Sachs, MEG Energy Corp. and the Friesen Group of Companies. Since 2021, Mr. Mills has held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Northstar Clean Technologies where he oversees a proprietary design process that takes discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for landfills, and extracts the raw materials to be repurposed.

Aidan Mills commented:

"Energy transition is a key element to moving our economy forward and infrastructure assets will play a critical role in that journey. I am excited to join the Triple Point Resources board and help in the steps to develop one of the most strategic storage assets in North America."

Julie Lemieux, CEO of Triple Point Resources Ltd. commented:

"Mr. Mills' experience coupled with his knowledge in both storage asset development and trading, along with negotiating long-term commodity-based transaction for supply, offtake and infrastructure will help Triple Point advance its business model. It is exciting to have him on board to advance our project with confidence."

About Triple Point Resources Ltd.

The Company owns the Fischells Salt Dome mineral rights, Newfoundland & Labrador's only known salt dome, and a total of 226 sq. km of mineral licenses prospective for salt on the west coast of Newfoundland. The Company is focused on building shareholder value and will evaluate the timing and method of creating liquidity for Triple Point shareholders. The Company looks forward to updating shareholders on its progress in the near future.

-30-

For information with respect to Triple Point Resources Ltd., please contact:

Julie Lemieux, CEO

403-554-1562

jlemieux@triplepoint.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rebecca Hurl

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-818-6918

rhurl@brooklinepr.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202277

SOURCE: Triple Point Resources Ltd.